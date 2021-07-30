Beginning Friday, July 30, the City of Tempe will resume mask regulations

TEMPE, AZ – Effective on Friday, July 30, the City of Tempe will once again require patrons and city employees at indoor city-run facilities to wear face coverings in order to follow the CDC’s COVID-19 pandemic guideline.

The CDC updated its guidelines on July 27, recommending that people in areas where the virus is spreading widely should wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status until further notice. However, the rule does not currently apply to city parks, playgrounds, or other outdoor areas. In addition, children under the age of six will be exempt from the requirement once more.

The city won't implement the mask mandate on all public accommodation places, like restaurants and businesses. Business owners in Tempe are allowed to set their own mask regulations. Those who want to reintroduce mask wearing for their workers and customers can contact the Tempe Police Department.

According to Maricopa County case count statistics and wastewater testing data, Tempe has a higher degree of community viral transmission. Vaccination rates among eligible groups are also lower than anticipated, resulting in regionally higher case counts.

Despite Governor Doug Ducey's restriction on mask demands, any government agency can continue to request facial coverings for employees and customers on its own property. The federal government's mask requirement continues to apply to transportation equipment and facilities such as buses and light rail.

In the following weeks, city officials will re-examine local data, re-evaluate local situations, and keep an eye on developing CDC recommendations to determine future courses of action. Moreover, due to the new CDC instruction, the City Council offline meeting plan will have to be postponed. The City Council and several city boards and commissions will continue their scheduled meetings online.

