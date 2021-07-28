Phoenix's upcoming Drag Shows in August 2021

Bret Kavanaugh/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Always the fun time, always the pleasure. There are a bunch of drag shows you can look forward to this August in the city of Phoenix and around. See what is available for you and mark it on your calendar!

Miss Gay Arizona America Pageant, August 7th

The wait is finally over. After the state-level competition got postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the 10 preliminary winners are finally doing it to be crowned as Miss Gay America. The queens are going to be competing through the categories of evening gown, talent, on-stage question — with a wide variety of local and national talent packed in between.

Blush: A Drag Brunch Experience with Barbra Seville, August 15th

Join Phoenix’s iconic blonde and her friends for brunch to start your weekend day off. Reservations are required for this event, and admission fees include select brunch menu options and two signature drinks. At Bliss ReBAR, Barbra also hosts shows every Saturday in August at 10 p.m. Tickets are available today for both shows.

Drag Brunch By Mya McKenzie, August 21st

Looking for an excuse to have a day party? Hostess Mya McKenzie will host you at Bevvy Uptown to party as you’ve never before. Indulge into a well-deserved day party with your very own queer peers and allies while Hostess Mya keeps your company as you eat, drink, and pop open another cold one. For this event, reservations are required that include entry, drink options, and brunch entree. All ages are welcome.

