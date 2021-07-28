Tempe's progresses for ADA on its 31st anniversary

Pexels

TEMPE, AZ - The City of Tempe celebrated the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) on July 26th. This year, Tempe celebrated by fighting the good fight for equity and inclusion for their citizens.

In 1990, ADA was a civil rights law for people with disabilities and it restricts discrimination against people with disabilities, ensures equal opportunity for them, full community participation, economic and living independence.

Here’s what the City of Tempe accomplished for ADA’s 31st birthday:

Tempe is completing Phase III of its own ADA Facility Transition Plan this month. This document is an assessment of facilities that identifies barriers to access.

Tempe’s bus stops are now more accessible and modifications were also made last year to the Tempe Center for the Arts last year to improve accessibility.

Tempe’s BEST program has helped people with developmental disabilities find jobs, and the City has hired five people through the program.

The second phase of an effort to improve wayfinding for those with vision loss will start in August, through a grant with the Gila River Indian Community.

There's an increase in ADA funds for employee, program, and service recommendations in the 21/22 City of Tempe budget. The City has also begun an employee training program to ensure the city programs are accommodating people with disabilities.

"The spirit of the ADA was intended to be a floor and not a ceiling…a minimum and not a maximum. As a nation, we have come a long way but have a long way to go towards not just compliance but access and inclusion," said Tempe ADA Compliance Specialist Nanette Odell. "I am proud of the work that Tempe has done, continues to do and has planned for the future of those who live, work and play here.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.