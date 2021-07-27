Tucson, AZ

UArizona research team will begin a new study to learn risk of depression in romantic couples

Scott Murdoch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XndR_0b9BFqgi00

TUCSON, AZ—With the help of the National Institute of Mental Health, UArizona psychology professors Jessica Andrews-Hanna and David Sbarra will conduct neuroimaging research about the risk of depression in romantic couples.

The support of a $2.9 million grant makes it possible for the research team to conduct a study that later will aid academics in better understanding how romantic relationship problems impact mental health and well-being.

According to Sbarra, the basic idea of this study is simple. Romantic relationships may offer a lot of joy and satisfaction for people. However, when it become strained, the danger of emotional anguish and suffering will skyrockets. The relationship strain was especially highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We didn't plan this to be a COVID-related study, but after a year in lockdown, loneliness and disconnection are very relevant – now more than ever," Sbarra adds.

The study will focus on mechanisms that might explain why and how relationship problems have such a detrimental influence on mental health.

The researchers will utilize MRI while participants are thinking about their partner to look at activations in brain areas related to emotions and empathy.

In addition, they utilize two smartphone applications developed by their team to examine how couples interact regularly. Participants will also be asked to participate in a support task when they come to the lab.

UArizona researchers Erin Maresh, John Allen, and Matthias Mehl, along with Emily Butler from the university's Norton School of Family and Consumer Sciences, will join Sbarra and Andrews-Hanna in the study.

Couple recruitment for the new study will begin in late July. The research team is looking for couples who have been living together for at least six months, whether they are married or not. The selected participants will be compensated during their time in the research for the next four years.

Those interested in being participants in the study can contact the organizers via email at couplesresearch@email.arizona.edu

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6cf1fa85aefca94d8345ed066add0ec4.blob

Reporter and grill enthusiast

Phoenix, AZ
251 followers
Loading

More from Scott Murdoch

Mesa, AZ

IQVIA's Mesa operations now hiring remote software developer

MESA, AZ - IQVIA, Inc., a company that uses human data science to provide better healthcare for clients, is hiring a remote Software Quality Assurance Engineer for its Mesa operations.Read full story
Tucson, AZ

UArizona new health training program geared to provide health care to medically underserved areas

PHOENIX, AZ—Psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioners, students, and psychology interns will be trained in real-world integrated health care settings as part of the University of Arizona Health Sciences' new program.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art presents a moving youth exhibition about diversity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Students from two local high schools have developed a series of artworks that speak of perseverance and empathy, inspired by an ongoing show at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Chandler-Gilbert Community College's Associate in Arts, Emphasis in Information Studies and Society program

CHANDLER, AZ—Chandler-Gilbert Community College is providing an associate degree program to help students land their dream job in the culture and society field. The Associate in Arts with a Specialization in Information Studies and Society is a program that prepares students for employment in sectors as diverse as marketing, social media, libraries, editing, copywriting, public relations, online content development, and communication. This curriculum provides university transfer options in addition to professional preparation.Read full story
Tempe, AZ

City of Tempe launches portal to track daily water consumption

TEMPE, AZ - The City of Tempe presents WaterSmart Customer Portal, a free water management resource where residents can track their daily water consumption. To promote water conservation during the peak water consumption season, the city collaborates with WaterSmart Software to present a user-friendly service called WaterSmart Customer Portal. Not only does the portal provide an hourly account of water use, but also several other information such as:Read full story
Tempe, AZ

2021 Sun Devil Football Kickoff Luncheon

TEMPE, AZ - Start off the football fall season with the 2021 Sun Devil Football Kickoff Luncheon, presented by the Tempe Chamber of Commerce, the Sun Devil Club, and the ASU Alumni Association in collaboration with the ASU Sun Devil Football organization.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona General's Office address the utility scam complaints

PHOENIX, Ariz. – On August 2, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a statewide campaign to combat utility gift card fraud in response to hundreds of complaints from customers who have been persuaded by scammers to pay bills with prepaid gift cards.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Amazon Web Service joined Televerde Foundation to provide skills training for incarcerated women

PHOENIX, AZ - The Televerde Foundation, a Phoenix non-profit organization that provides incarcerated people with personal and professional development opportunities, announced its partnership with Amazon Web Service, Inc. to equip women impacted by incarceration with tech skills.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

MCC's professors received Developmental Education Endowment Award for their contextualized English learning course

MESA, AZ - The MCC Developmental Education Endowment Award goes to Mesa Community College English professors, Stacy Wilson and Alex Arreguin for contextualizing teaching and learning in English courses, specifically ENG101 and ENG102.Read full story
Arizona State

5 cities you should consider when moving to Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona has more to offer than just nice aesthetics. If you're considering migrating here, you're in luck because there's a city for almost everyone. Here are some of the best cities to live in Arizona.Read full story
22 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Lakes and rivers around Scottsdale to cool down your summer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—Near Scottsdale, there are several lakes and rivers with numerous recreational opportunities. You'll have hours of fun under the sun in a magnificent Sonoran Desert environment, with activities ranging from boating, kayaking, fishing, SUPing, and river rafting to shore-side hiking and historic riverboat excursions.Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Report on the one-year anniversary of the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge incident in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ - The federal report on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge incident was made public by the city of Tempe on July 29, 2021, exactly one year after the accident. A cargo train derailed on the historic Union Pacific railroad bridge that spans Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, around 6 a.m. Four adjacent cities sent workers to extinguish the resultant fire and remove dangerous materials from the scene.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Sweet-lovers destinations in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ—With its diverse selection of foods and beverages, Scottsdale also has special places for those who are craving something sweet. Here are some places where you can find delicious desserts that will satisfy your sweet tooth:Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Instagram-worthy spots in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ—We all want beautiful photos for our Instagram feeds, but deciding where to take them may be challenging. Here are some Instagrammable backdrops in Gilbert for you to photograph.Read full story

Mesa Park, Recreation and Community Facilities are hiring Recreation Specialist

MESA, AZ- A job vacancy for a part-time, non-benefited recreation specialist is open in Mesa, Arizona. The registration will close on August 12 at 11:59 p.m. A recreation specialist is in charge of creating and overseeing customized programs for certain populations or interest groups on their own. Based on departmental or seasonal needs, staff in this position may be rotated or transferred to different facilities and/or assignments.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

August 4, The Habit Burger Grill is opening its Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX, AZ - On August 4, The Habit Burger Grill will serve its hospitality in Phoenix. The new fast-casual restaurant is located at 5110 W. Indian School Rd. As a popular California-based restaurant chain, The Habit Burger Grill is known for its award-winning Charburgers cooked over an open flame, unique sandwiches, fresh-cut salads, and more.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Al fresco dining spots in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — In Phoenix, the greatest way to enjoy meals in the desert is to dine outside. Here are five fantastic restaurants with outdoor patios and beautiful scenery to satisfy your al fresco dining needs.Read full story
Arizona State

Experience natural wellness in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ—In Arizona to experience wellness, you don't need to go on an expensive yoga retreat or an extravagant glamping trip. Arizona's natural places will have you covered with simple methods to revitalize yourself.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

5 restaurants serving spicy dishes in Scottsdale area

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Who would've guessed that some of the world's spiciest cuisines originate in the world's hottest area? Heat up your Arizona summer by eating at these five restaurants that are known for their spicy dishes around Scottsdale.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

3 stores to buy vinyl records in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - There are plenty of audiophiles in Phoenix. You can get all you need and more at Phoenix's locally owned record stores, whether you're seeking for B-sides, exported rarities, vintage albums, or simply some new releases for the needle to strike.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy