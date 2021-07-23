Return-to-Work Bonus is now available at Arizona Department of Economic Security

Marten Bjork/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - People who were previously receiving unemployment benefits and have returned to work can now apply for a Return to Work Bonus of up to $2,000 through the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Governor Doug Ducey and the Department of Employment Security (DES) launched Arizona's Back To Work Program on May 13, 2021, which includes $300 million in federal funding to award these bonuses on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With Arizona’s economy on the rebound, we’ve seen a significant drop in unemployment claims since this program was announced,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “Arizonans are going back to work, and the Return-to-Work Bonuses, combined with child care support, will make the transition easier for unemployment claimants.”

Arizona discontinued administering the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplementary payment on Saturday, July 10, 2021, with the new Back to Work Program in place.

Eligible claimants will continue to receive their weekly benefit amount for normal UI, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) without the additional $300.

The $2,000 RTWB is available for people who have worked for 320 hours or more over ten weeks following returning to work between May 13 and September 6. While $1,000 RTWB is available for people who have worked for 160 hours or more in the 10 weeks following returning to work during the months mentioned above.

In addition to the RTWBs, returning workers can also apply for the Child Care Returning Workers Program by going to the DES Child Care Assistance website at any time until September 6, 2021.

Individuals with children who return to work after receiving unemployment benefits will get three months of child care support from the state.

Check out their website for a more comprehensive list of qualifying requirements.

