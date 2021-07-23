July 21 is declared as Glioblastoma Awareness Day as local cancer researchers are one step closer to breakthrough

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ—Mayor Katharine Gallego of Phoenix and the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors of Maricopa County, Jack Sellers, have both declared July 21, 2021, as Glioblastoma Awareness Day in honor of the local progress being made in the worldwide battle against glioblastoma.

Local researchers at the Barrow Neurological Institute and their partners at Global Cancer Technology are working on promising pre-clinical trials that might lead to therapy and eventual cure for severe brain cancer.

Glioblastoma is an incurable disease that claims the lives of more than 241,000 individuals worldwide each year, including more than 10,000 Americans. Patients have a 16-month life expectancy if diagnosed. Even though it has claimed the lives of President Joe Biden's son Beau Biden in 2015 and former Arizona Senator John McCain in 2018, glioblastoma is still mostly unknown to the public.

"The declaration of Glioblastoma Awareness Day in Phoenix and Maricopa County is important because it helps us to make this disease more well-known," stated the Director of Neuro-oncology and associate professor in the Department of Neurology at Barrow Neurological Institute, Dr. Ekokobe Fonkem.

Pre-clinical studies are currently being conducted by GCT and Barrow Neurological Institute to determine the effectiveness of two compounds known as PI3K inhibitors.

Phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) is involved in cellular processes such as cell death, protein synthesis, metabolism, and other activities that are linked to cancer tumors' lack of growth control.

The primary PI3K inhibitor molecule has previously been proven to block portions of this abnormal activity, while the second molecule, which targets the Vps34 PI3K isoform, has been shown to stifle malignant cell motility and stop them from killing healthy cells.

These GCR molecules are unique for another reason: they're tiny, which is important in the fight against brain cancer, since these molecules can reach locations where others can't.

"Many molecules are too large to cross the blood-brain barrier...Our GCT molecules are small enough to cross that barrier, meaning that the therapeutics may actually arrive at the tumors," said the Chief Scientific Consultant and Advisor at Global Cancer Technology, Dr. Karen Newell Rogers.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.