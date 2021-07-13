Explore Kids Potential with Visual Art Summer Camp

Bernard Hermant/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ— Since children have a lot of energy, they can become overstimulated and challenging to focus. To explore kid's potential, Sonoran Arts League Youth Art Summer Camps offer the unique opportunity for young artists to explore new mediums experience various materials, and stretch the bounds of their creativity. Sessions will feature hands-on learning and age-appropriate instruction.

Summer Camp will be placed at The Sonoran Arts League - Center for the Arts, located at 7100 E Cave Creek Rd Ste 164, Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek, which provides a traceable creative destination venue for a wide variety of art activities. Youth Art Summer Camp is under the program from The Sonoran Arts League. The Sonoran Arts League is a non-profit 501, volunteer-based arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing the art, artists, and art education.

To join this activity, the participant needs to spend $90 on materials & snacks. The event will be held from July 12 until July 15 for only 3 hours per session, start from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. With the generous support of Kiwanis of Carefree, a limited scholarship number of participant scholarships are available through the

Visual Art Summer Camp will feature various mediums from ceramic painting, clay building, drawing, painting, and mixed media. The summer camp activity will be definitely beneficial for Kids' development. Children are bursting with the want to express themselves. By learning painting, children are able to express themselves in a new and unusual way and experience joy. Drawing also helps with children's development of fine motor skills as they learn to control their finger grip and movement to the ideas they are expressing.

