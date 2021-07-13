Phoenix Children's Hospital provides life-long treatment for Cleft & Craniofacial patients

Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - July is designated as National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month. Dr. Nicole Kurnik, a craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgeon at Phoenix Children's Hospital, discusses why children with these disorders require treatment from birth to adulthood and the life-long treatment program provided by the hospital.

Cleft lip and palate are two of the most frequent birth abnormalities in the United States. Each year, people of all ages, including newborns, toddlers, teenagers, and adults, can be affected by these disorders. Some of the patients can be identified while still in the womb, while others are discovered after birth or develop over time.

A wide range of craniofacial diseases and syndromes could impact patients' ability to talk, see, eat, and breathe, among them are Crouzon, Pfeiffer, Seathre-Chotzen, Apert, and other syndromes. Some of these diseases are life-threatening, while others have a substantial impact on how patients grow and develop. People with this kind of condition require care starting from infancy to adulthood.

A team approach to therapy is one of the most critical components of any cleft or craniofacial diagnosis. Phoenix Children's Hospital provides a team of professionals who could help with the disorder. These doctors are all dedicated to help children with cleft and craniofacial disorders. They will treat and help monitor these patients throughout their life.

Plastic surgeons who operate on the head, jawbones, ears, facial bones, and cleft lip and palate are part of this group. Other specializations include craniofacial orthodontics, which helps with lip and nasal shaping as well as jaw and tooth growth, and specialist speech and language pathologists, who assist with feeding and speech and language development as a child grows older. Neurosurgeons, genetic specialists, psychiatrists, otolaryngologists (nose and throat physicians), dentists, and eye surgeons would also frequently check the patients.

However, travelling to many visits and coordinating treatment with different doctors may be highly stressful for families. To provide complete, well-rounded treatment, the Phoenix Children's team worked together with Barrow Cleft and Craniofacial Center to make the Phoenix Children's Craniofacial Surgery Programs that can attend to these patients in one coordinated visit at various times throughout their lives. The team of doctors and health care experts collaborate to create a personalized treatment plan to help each patient.

Call 602-933-0500 to learn more about cleft and craniofacial services.

