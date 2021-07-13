Phoenix Rescue Mission's new building provides more space and transformation for the homeless community

Matt Collamer/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Phoenix Rescue Mission's new Life Recovery Building is recently opened to facilitate their clients and staff at 35th Avenue south of Buckeye.

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is an organization that provides a haven of hope, healing, and new beginnings for men, women, and children who are experiencing homelessness, addiction, or trauma. For years, they have been in desperate need of expansion in order to keep up with the city's development and with the increase of the homeless population.

Now, thanks to the Expanding Hope campaign, the Life Recovery Building is finally open for more life-transforming work. The construction of the Life Recovery Building has significantly enhanced their ability to help men.

Rather than housing up to 40 guys in a single room, this new structure allows for a dorm-style approach with 2-4 men per room, considerably enhancing comfort for individuals attempting to rebuild their lives. The bed count has gone from 160 to 360, and the general quality of those places has improved as well.

Depending on the program level, each room has single or bunk beds, air conditioning, new bedding, closet space, under-bed locker space, and a table and chairs for studying.

In their former facility, they had to use the chapel and dining area as classrooms since it was so packed. But that is no longer the case with the new chapel/classroom facility that provides a more organized curriculum for entry-level males, as well as the strengthening of current classes and the addition of teaching opportunities in the morning, noon, and evening.

With tables and seats for companionship and a soon-to-be-built prayer garden for seclusion and meditation, the outdoor spaces are equally as appealing. The rehabilitating clients will have a much-needed quiet area to study, pray, and grow closer to the Lover of their soul.

The organization is thankful to the generous people that have helped to make this new building possible. It will now be able to provide greater life skill development, family relationship counselling, academic aid, and meet more court-ordered curricula as a result of these additional spaces.

In ways they have never been able to provide before, the new Life Recovery Building contains places designed to create community and strong relationships among its residents.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.