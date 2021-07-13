Keep Your Pets Safe During Summer, advice from the Arizona Humane Society

Alvan Nee/Unsplash

Phoenix, AZ - Temperatures are rising fast in Phoenix, so it's critical for pet owners to keep their pets in mind when heading outside. The Arizona Humane Society offers some tips for keeping your pets safe and cool during the summer months.

Check the ground temperature. Before taking your pet outside, check the temperature of the sidewalk or pavement with your bare foot or hand. If you can't keep your feet on the ground for seven seconds, your pet won't be able to either. It's critical to know what the hottest periods of the day are in Phoenix's intense summer heat. The heat peaks between noon and 6pm, so you should avoid taking your pet out during such periods. It's best to take your pet out early in the morning or later in the evening when it's cooler.

Know the indications of heat exhaustion while you're with your pet outside, at the park, or at home. It's critical to keep an eye on your pet's behavior and recognize the early signs of heat exhaustion. Rapid panting and pulse, excessive drool, glazed eyes, red gums and tongue, excessive thirst, and elevated temperature are some of the signs to move your pet to a cooler location right away. ​Lower your pet's temperature slowly by placing a cool, wet cloth on their bellies, ears, paws, and neck. Avoid submerging your pet in a cold bath because it can cause a shock. Call the veterinarian for a further check-up.

Never leave pets in the car, even if the engine is running. This is considered animal cruelty in the state of Arizona. If you encounter an animal in this kind of scenario, call 911 and stay near the car until help comes.

People often forget that pets cannot withstand the heat as well as humans. So carry plenty of water and remain cool if you're going outside.

