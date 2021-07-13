Phoenix, AZ

Tips to prevent road accident during summer storm season from the Arizona Department of Transportation

Scott Murdoch

Andrew Neel/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to be prepared for summer storms. Although the majority of Arizona has a dry environment, the monsoon season may bring thunderstorms and significant rainfall. Keep the following suggestions in mind:

Monsoon safety driving tips:

  • Be prepared for the unexpected. In case of a lengthy highway closure, have additional supplies on hand such as a fully charged mobile phone, drinking water, and an emergency kit.
  • Wait it out if you're in doubt! If you notice a dust storm or heavy rain approaching, get out of the way and wait for the storm to pass. Get as far away from the road as possible to a safe location.
  • In low- or no-visibility situations, move your car as far to the right as possible off the road. Remove your foot from the brake pedal, set the parking brake, and turn off your lights. Other drivers will be less likely to mistake your car for the one to follow if you take these precautions.
  • Even if the flooded wash appears to be shallow, avoid crossing it. Water is a formidable force that should not be taken lightly. Even a few inches of rushing water may be deadly.
  • Do not drive around signs that say "Road Closed." You put your life in danger and risk getting cited under the state's Stupid Driver legislation.
  • Treat a junction like a four-way stop if the traffic lights are down.
  • Storm runoff on hillsides above roadways can dislodge boulders and rocks. Keep an eye out for falling rocks in places prone to them.

Heavy rain and hydroplaning safety driving tips:

  • Inspect your windshield wipers before driving and replace them if required.
  • While driving, turn on your headlights.
  • Create a "space cushion" by reducing your speed and maintaining a safe gap between your car and the one in front of you.
  • Avoid braking suddenly, since this might cause you to slip on wet pavement. Take your foot off the gas pedal and gently brake to slow down.
  • If possible, stay in the center lanes and drive in the tracks of the car ahead of you to avoid locations where water is collecting in the traffic lanes.
  • Larger vehicles' tires, such as trucks and buses, produce sprays that might reduce vision, so don't follow them too closely.
  • Hydroplaning should be avoided at all costs. A thin film of water forms between your tires and the asphalt, causing your car to lose touch with the road. Because you've lost traction, you may notice your vehicle slipping or drifting. If you think you're hydroplaning, take your foot off the throttle pedal for a few seconds until you restore traction. Do not slam on the brakes. Turn your steering wheel lightly in the direction of your slide if you're sliding or drifting.

