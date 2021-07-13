Come Learn About Recruiting with TEKsystems and W. P. Carey School of Business Employer Engagement

Magnet.me/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Looking for a suitable candidate can be tricky nowadays. W. P. Carey Employer Engagement can help generate awareness for the company's brand, provide targeted opportunities to connect with top talent and create a customized approach to building the company's talent pipeline.

TEKsystems is an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services, and real-world application. TEKsystems, an Allegis Group company, works with progressive leaders to drive change to achieve the power of true partnership.

It is proud to continue its commitment to promoting and hiring female applicants and want to invite potential talents to an opportunity to learn from one of TEKsystems finest. Currently, TEKsystems opens the opportunity as Recruiter / Inside Sales, Account Manager / Outside Sales Locations @ TEK: Tempe, AZ and Phoenix, AZ.

Next Wednesday, July 12, 2021, from 1 pm - 2 pm, MST, TEKSystems will collaborate with W. P. Carey Employer Engagement to hold an inclusive roundtable to learn more about being an outstanding woman in sales and recruiting tech.

Working at TEKsystems, you can bring fresh ideas that help partners galvanize their performance. TEKsystems is a skilled expert at bringing in the teams and support needed to thrive.

This roundtable is an inclusive session, and TEKsystems welcome everyone searching for an opportunity to discover about recruiting or passionate about a business career at TEKsystems.

Don't hesitate to get in touch with Jo or LaToya for more information about the vacancies, especially if you are unable to attend the roundtable.

