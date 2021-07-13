Newton Group is investigating potential claims on behalf of timeshare owners

Pixabay

PHOENIX, AZ - Newton Group, the nation's oldest timeshare exit firm, which has been offering safe and legal timeshare departure services since 2005, is publishing data from its ongoing timeshare exit research, which includes over 10,000 timeshare ownership experiences. The findings indicate a slew of unfair and fraudulent sales techniques by timeshare salespeople.

The vast majority of the research (9257 surveys) focuses on owners' experiences purchasing directly from the resort. Unfair and/or misleading sales techniques were reported by 98% of respondents, with examples including the salesperson refusing to take no for an answer, misrepresenting the timeshare's investment worth, and misrepresenting the simplicity of reselling and/or renting the property.

"For years, timeshare sales representatives have been duping Americans into signing expensive contracts that have little or no value and no end date," stated Gordon Newton, President of Newton Group and a Non-Attorney Partner at DC Capital Law. "We are helping timeshare owners fight back."

Over 100,000 examples of unfair or deceptive commercial practices, as defined by the courts and prohibited by the Federal Trade Commission Act and particular state laws, are uncovered in the study. According to the survey, each questionnaire revealed an average of 11 incidents of deceit and/or unethical, repressive, or unscrupulous behavior by timeshare sales agents.

"These consumers experienced a bombardment of high-pressure sales tactics and misrepresentations, and even the most skeptical ended up signing on the dotted line under the onslaught," Newton added.

About Newton Group

Newton Group, a timeshare exit industry leader for over 15 years, is committed to assisting clients in getting out of their undesired timeshares through a unique dual approach that combines professional timeshare exit services with the protection of personal legal representation.

Newton Group pioneered a unique and strong timeshare exit strategy in 2017. DC Capital Law was formed by the Newton Group partners and skilled attorneys to specialize in timeshare-departure legal concerns. The Newton Group's timeshare departure procedure is unique in that it combines specialist exit services with the protection of personal legal counsel, all under one service agreement and for a low, flat price.

Each Newton Group customer has their own unique and independent legal engagement with DC Capital Law, where the attorneys work directly for the timeshare owner and have a fiduciary and ethical obligation to operate in the best interests of the timeshare owner.

