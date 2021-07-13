Mosquito breeding prevention, advice from Maricopa County Public Health

Егор Камелев/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — After rainfall in Arizona, it is best to look for standing water in your yard where mosquitos that transmit illnesses like West Nile Virus prefer to breed and lay eggs.

Learning how to keep mosquitoes from reproducing can help you reduce the impact mosquitoes have on your quality of life. Every stage of the mosquito breeding process necessitates the use of water. Thus, they will be unable to reproduce when deprived of water.

Prevent mosquito breeding by following these guidelines:

Empty, drain or cover all objects that can and may contain water. Rainwater may pool in some areas of your garden or porch. Barrels, garbage cans, old tires, empty bottles and buckets are the few objects that can pool water. Check and cover them to prevent future water gathering.

Maintain decorative ponds and make sure swimming pools are in good working order. If you have a tiny plastic pool that will only be used occasionally, drain the water and keep it indoors while not in use. If you have a swimming pool in your backyard, keep an eye on the chlorine levels and maintain the pool clean and flowing.

Repair and avoid outside leaks. Exposure to the weather may wreak havoc on outdoor plumbing, resulting in small leaks. Condensation from window air conditioners is common, and it can collect on the ground. Water from dripping exterior faucets collects on the ground as well. Repair these issues to reduce water collecting as much as possible.

Change the water collection pans for the plant pots. Excess water from watering your plants will flow through the soil and gather in a pan. These collection pans are a great place for mosquitoes to breed. At least once a week, empty and clean the pans; more regularly is ideal.

Clean the birdbaths. If you have a birdbath outside your property, the stagnant water is an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. Change the water and clean the bath at least once a week to keep mosquitoes from reproducing there; more regularly is ideal.

Mow your lawn once a week. Mosquitoes don't lay eggs in tall grass, but they do prefer to perch in it for rest and protection. Maintain your lawn as short as possible.

Fill or remove crevices, crannies and holes. There may be little gaps and openings on your patio or porch that mosquitoes and their eggs may hide in. Mosquitoes can rest and reproduce in holes in the trunks of trees in your yard. If you can't get rid of the holes, try sanding them down.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.