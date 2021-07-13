Hatfield Medical Group's experienced physicians have joined VillageMD

Jehoots/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — VillageMD announced that Hatfield Medical Group of Arizona has joined their organization. Starting July 8, more than thirty clinicians, including primary care doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will join VillageMD's Village Medical offices in Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Apache Junction.

VillageMD is a major nationwide supplier of value-based primary care services through its subsidiary Village Medical. VillageMD works with doctors to give them the tools, technology, operations, personnel support and industry ties they need to offer high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes while lowering overall healthcare costs.

Preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic diseases such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and renal disease are all available at Village Medical.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dr. David Hatfield and his experienced team to Village Medical. They understand our vision of a physician-led primary care practice to offer the best possible care in a coordinated, accessible and convenient way for patients throughout the Phoenix area," Village Medical's president, Brent Asplin, M.D., remarked. "Additionally, by joining Village Medical, the physicians are able to benefit from our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to provide exceptional care to their patients in Arizona."

The existing Hatfield Medical Group clinic sites will be added to the Village Medical footprint. Here are the locations listed alphabetically by town:

300 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction, Az.

595 N. Dobson Road, Suite D-65 in Chandler, Az.

3331 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert, Az.

6242 E. Arbor Ave., Suite 111-113 in Mesa, Az.

3048 E. Baseline Road, Suite 109 in Mesa, Az.

6820 E. Brown Road in Mesa, Az.

4360 E. Brown Road, Suite. 113 in Mesa, Az.

6828 E. Brown Road, Suite 102 in Mesa, Az.

220 N. Stapley Drive, Suite B in Mesa, Az.

Same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical practitioner will be available to Village Medical patients. Village Medical patients can also benefit from Village Medical at Home, which offers in-home primary care visits with skilled primary care providers.

Patients at Village Medical also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOSTM operating platform, which combines data and technology to provide physicians with a 360-degree picture of their patients' health profiles and can assist in detecting treatment gaps.

Visit www.villagemedical.com for additional information, to schedule an appointment or to see a list of all Village Medical locations.

