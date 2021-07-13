Maricopa County shares six ways your vehicle can start a wildfire

Marcus Kauffman/Unsplash

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Arizona is at its hottest from June to September. Temperatures can easily reach 100 degrees, even after the sun sets. Wildfire and heat-related sickness can easily happen.

The last thing Arizonans want during these scorching months is wildfire. Unfortunately, your car might be the next to inadvertently start one if you are not careful.

Here are six ways your car can start a wildfire, according to the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management.

Fire can ignite from your exhaust sparks. Off-highway vehicles and dirt bikes must be equipped with spark arrestors. Low tire pressures may compress and cause friction between wheel to road or trail and ignites a spark. Your hot engine. Never park and drive over dry vegetation since the hot components may ignite grasses and brush. Dragging metal from your walking vehicle could cause spark ignition. Catalytic converters and other exhaust components may ignite fuels they come in contact with. Exhaust failures can also let out white-hot pieces of metal over the terrain and cause ignition. Severely worn brake pads cause metal-on-metal friction. It could throw sparks while you drive your vehicle.

The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management provides ongoing planning to prevent and prepare for large-scale emergencies in Maricopa County.

The Emergency Management also provides Community Emergency Notification System or CENS, designed to rapidly notify communities should an emergency happen by sending an alert through a cellphone.

The local alerts will notify the public of major fires, public safety threats, flash floods and hazardous materials. To learn more about this system, visit https://ready.maricopa.gov/1755/CENS.

