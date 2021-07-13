Phoenix, AZ

Lisa Schnebly Heidinger to speak about joy and hardship on July 14

Scott Murdoch

PHOENIX, AZ — Arizonian author, Lisa Schnebly Heidinger will be presenting her book “Sedona Schnebly: Telling My Great-Grandmother’s Story” on July 14th, 1 p.m., as part of the State of Arizona Research Library’s 2021 Arizona Author Series.

The story follows the author’s late great-grandmother’s journey as she and her husband fled their small Missouri town, being condemned as Presbyterian. In 1901, the couple settled in Arizona to plant orchards and host early tourists in what is now named Sedona.

Going through an intricate process of collecting stories, author Lisa Schnebly Heidinger successfully shares the view of an introverted woman who lived through joy and hardships. This book threads a vivid digest of the Schnebly family, through its adventures of trappers, rattlesnakes, and colorful guests.

The author, Lisa Schnebly Heidinger has been known for her career as a storyteller. She began as a cub reporter for the Green Valley News, moving into radio, then television, in Tucson. She began writing magazine features during those years. In 1989, she moved to Flagstaff, fulfilling the double dream of working in a Top 20 market and living in Northern Arizona, as KTVK-3TV’s Bureau reporter.

Her dedication to Arizona continues since she wrote her first book in 1995, and now she has written ten books about aspects of Arizona. She is also the author of the official Centennial book, winner OneBookAZ, followed by a year of touring libraries around the state. Currently, she has two more books that are about to be published.

For those who wish to attend, register for the talk via Zoom meeting.

