Into the Cardinals' 2021 Inside Linebackers

Phoenix, AZ - It is finally July, and training camp will start soon. While the team is warming up this summertime for the NFL, let’s review on groups' stat before they are sent to training camp. First on the list, the inside linebacker.

The Cardinals struck with a daring move this offseason as they appointed Collins as their starting middle linebacker, though he has yet to hit the field for practice. He will team with last year's first-rounder, Simmons, as the “trees” in the middle of the defense. For his course of actions last season, Vallejo is expected to get a lot of his playing time, as the latter was re-signed to be Simmons' backup. While Turner, being the special team's ace, is expected to seal the deal and will aim for the defense half.

Undoubtedly, Hicks is the team’s most talented inside linebacker, but his future with the team is ambiguous. The team lit up a green light for the player’s trade, and he was not sent to mandatory minicamp in June. On the safe side, Hicks’ $2 million base salary is a plausible guarantee that he will stay as the team's backup. Smith, Weaver, Carter, and Rutledge will serve as the stronghold at inside linebacker.

If Hicks returns to hit the field, the Cardinals would have a steady inside linebacker. If he parts ways with the team, the Cardinals will likely seek to add a veteran backup. Simmons and Collins would be the first two names, but if an injury happens or the learning curve results in ineffectiveness, the team would need a capable extra.

