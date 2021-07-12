AZ Cardinals: Kyler Murray Expects 'Big Year' From A.J. Green

Dave Adamson/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — During an “On The Fly” interview with Lisa Matthews, the Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray expressed his hope and opinion about A.J. Green, the Cardinals’ veteran wide receiver, as he returns to the team.

Last year, A.J. Green had just 47 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns, even though he played all sixteen games.

“I expect A.J. to have a big year,” Murray said. “I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. … I’m glad he’s on the team.”

Murray is pinning his hopes on Green and confident that his new teammate has the ability when he comes up to the field.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury is also pleased with Green’s return.

“He’s been really impressive, when you see him on the field with that type of size and that type of movement skills,” Kingsbury said during minicamp. “Very conscientious player. He’s picking it up quickly. Consummate professional. Couldn’t say enough good things about him. Really excited that he’s here. He brings a lot to that receiving room.”

The Cardinals’ receiving production was lopsided in the previous season, as Hopkins had 786 more receiving yards than the second-leading receiver, Christian Kirk — the widest gulf in the NFL. Kirk is now aiming for a more consistent season, and Green will have his chances to perform as he lines up opposite Hopkins on the outside.

“I’ve never played with a guy like D-Hop,” Green commented. “Coming in and meeting him – I know him because he’s from South Carolina, but we’d never been in a room together. The guy is unbelievable, man, and he embraced me. We don’t have egos. He was telling me, ‘If you want to run a route and I’m at the position, just let me know.’ When you have a guy like that, two guys like that, in a room, it’s going to be unbelievable. We feed off each other.”

As Hopkins added to the team as his first game, there was a little doubt whether he could contribute to the Cardinals. On the other hand, A.J. Green is a little older but has a bigger chance to prove himself with the Cardinals.

“I’d been in Cincinnati so long and I don’t know anything else,” Green said. “For me to get a chance to get out, it was all about winning and being in a great environment. I think Arizona was the perfect situation, because they have the young guys, they’re building this defense, they have a young quarterback. I think I fit in well over here with D-Hop.”

