City of Phoenix names Titus Mathew as Housing Director

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher named Titus Mathew as the new City of Phoenix Housing Director on July 2, 2021.

Mathew will lead 135 full-time staff, 51 contract staff, and a $118 million operating budget for Phoenix resident housing programs. He and his team provide affordable housing, public housing, Section 8 vouchers, and homeownership programs, as well as managing the Housing Phoenix Plan.

Housing Phoenix Plan is a program that aims to create 50,000 homes by 2030 to address the city’s housing shortage.

Before his current role, he was the Deputy Housing Director, responsible for the department management in accounting, budgeting, Information Technology, procurement and contracts sections, as well as the Section 8 program.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our city and look forward to continuing our mission to provide quality affordable housing and a pathway to self-sufficiency,” said Titus Mathew, incoming housing director. “Phoenix has embarked on the Housing Phoenix Plan, which was approved by the Mayor and Council in 2020 and, we will continue to create and preserve 50,000 residential housing units by 2030. There has never been a greater need for affordable housing than the present and I will strive to work with the Mayor and Council to achieve the goals of the Housing Phoenix Plan.”

He has experience in the City of Phoenix for 21 years, including his role in the Parks and Recreation City Manager’s HOPE VI Project and the Finance Department Tax Division. His role also covers many Housing Department projects, offering grants and programs as their form of support.

He was also included in the redevelopment team that turned the Matthew Henson public housing site into the HOPE VI mixed-income housing project.

