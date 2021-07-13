How Glendale High School football rediscovered its glory

Dave Adamson/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Glendale High School football team was off from the field for more than ten years before head coach Rob York took control of the team in the 2016 season.

Since then, the team has not missed a single season, qualified for the playoffs in three constant years, and was the 2019 and 2020 back-to-back region champions. It is the second time for the team to achieve a back-to-back region champion since the first time in 1963 and 1964.

Rob York is a coach for 14 years and served in many different positions at Kingman High School and Agua Fria High School before his role at Glendale. His Glendale’s first season in 2016 resulted in a .500 record, an improvement from many years before. Since 2016, it was a winning streak for Glendale under York’s training.

“The biggest differences now are the organization and structure of the program, and the buy-in of the players,” says York. “Our offseason program is much better than it was five years ago and that has been a real difference maker for us.”

“We knew that the culture of the program had to be changed,” commented York. “There wasn’t much structure and not a lot of player accountability. That’s where we knew we had to start.”

The culture change will start from the coaching staff down to the players. The coaching staff needs to resonate with the players if they want good results and responses for each other parties.

“The staff has taken great pride in developing a positive relationship with the student-athletes in our program,” says offensive coordinator Tom Bruney, who has been with the program since York took over. “Our goal is to make each player a better student, a better person and a better player. When the kids know you care about them as a person and not just a player, they believe in you and what the program stands for.”

York’s coaching philosophy, a great offseason program and hard work resulted in a great team with an impressive winning streak.

“Our expectations are pretty simple and remain the same every year. We are going to get better every day,” he added. “We want to finish the season with a winning record, beat our rival schools, win our region and make the playoffs. We try to take everything one day at a time and week by week. Every Saturday morning after our film session, our record is 0-0.”

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.