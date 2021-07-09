Phoenix, AZ

Bring balance to unbalanced lifestyle with Oola new digital platform

Scott Murdoch

PHOENIX, AZ — Oola has announced the launch of an affordable subscription-based digital platform for personal development to its portfolio.

The new platform is hoped to help Oola achieve its aim of affecting one billion lives in seven years. The innovative digital platform will expand its services and enable Oola's consumers across the world with 24/7 access.

Oola is the first self-improvement program that combines a digital platform with a personalized support system that promotes responsibility and community. This new service is now accessible worldwide for those looking for genuine outcomes in their quest for balance, progress and purpose.

The following are some of the features of the new digital platform:

"Year of Transformation" Digital Program

  • A subscription-based eLearning platform containing the Oola Lifestyle Framework
  • A step-by-step approach for achieving balance, progress, and purpose in one's life.
  • An online access with customized coaching content that is tailored to the needs of the consumers.
  • A personal development program that is tailored to your needs and may change your life.

Oola Life Mobile App

  • Free app to go along with the eLearning platform.
  • Track personal daily progress as a member of Oola community.
  • Tracks and rewards progress on action tasks.

The "Year of Transformation" program provides free registration, $77 for the first month's material, including a unique Design My Life Blueprint, and a monthly membership price of $47 for months two and beyond.

A 30-day money-back guarantee is included, as well as access to personal development activities such as community Inner Circles and Quarterly Summits.

