Six killed in accident involving tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 near Tonopah

PHOENIX, AZ — An accident involving three vehicles has occurred on Friday, July 2, 2021, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at milepost 82, near Tonopah, Arizona.

The collision resulted in the death of six people and caused serious injuries to five others. The incident happened at 1:21 p.m. when a tractor-trailer was driving to the east in the number two lane and hit the rear of a Nissan Altima with six people on board.

All six people inside the Nissan were pronounced dead on the scene.

After hitting the Nissan, the tractor-trailer continued its way to the east. It hit an SUV with five people inside, including a mother and her four children, which caused serious injuries to the SUV passengers.

All five passengers of the SUV were rushed to Valley-area hospitals. The reason why the tractor-trailer hit the two vehicles are still unknown.

Prior to this incident, another similar incident has also happened at Eastbound Red Mountain 202, adjacent to 52nd Street and Van Buren Street near downtown Phoenix on June 9, 2021.

The accident involved a truck tractor that pulled a milk tanker trailer after it failed to slow down for traffic congestion and hit seven-passenger vehicles. The tanker trailer then separated and crossed over the concrete median wall separator and stopped in the high-occupancy vehicle lane. The truck ignited and was destroyed by the fire.

Four people died as a result of the accident. Several other victims suffered serious to life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals. The driver was not impaired at the time of the incident, according to an ongoing investigation.

