Maricopa County Department of Public Health provides immunizations and vaccination for children

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The CDC and FDA have finally announced that the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is now available for kids with a minimum age of 12 years old. Regarding the announcement, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health or MCDPH has announced and recommended all parents get their children vaccinated for the next school year.

There are three clinics in Maricopa that will provide vaccination and immunization. The first one is Roosevelt Clinic at 1645 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix. The second one is Mesa Clinic at 635 E Broadway Road, Mesa, and the third one is West Clinic at 1850 N 95th Avenue, Suite 184, Phoenix.

All three clinics will serve by appointment only to achieve proper social distancing protocols in the clinics. Call 602-506-6767 to make an appointment.

Note to all parents to bring the required items when attending the clinic. The items include the immunization record for the person being vaccinated, the insurance card if insured and a pen. All attendees have to obey the health protocols and wear cloth masks for adults and children over the age 2.

MCDPH provides childhood immunization for children aged zero up to their nineteenth birthday without any charges. The clinics will also provide vaccines that will also be available for uninsured or under-insured adults.

There are also other places that provide vaccination. The Phoenix Fire Department is providing free vaccine clinics on special dates throughout the year. The Mesa Fire Department provides monthly immunization clinics for children at Superstition Springs Center every second Wednesday of the month. Lastly, Chandler Regional Medical Center provides free immunization through their Outreach Immunization Program.

For more information, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/1809/Locations?page-1805-button.

