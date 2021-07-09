Marion, IA

Marion "Abnormally Dry" According To National Drought Monitor

Scott Foens

The National Drought Mitigation Center released their weekly results for dry conditions and Marion remains “Abnormally Dry,” unchanged from last week’s report. Northwestern Linn County continues to suffer from “Moderate Drought.”

Brief showers swept through the city Wednesday afternoon with a trace of precipitation received according to a volunteer Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network observer station. This area’s last substantial rainfall occurred between June 20th and 27th with more than five inches falling. Since that time, Marion has received just one-tenth of an inch.

Overall the percentage of Iowa without any drought conditions increased nearly three percent, with the retreat occuring in east central and southeastern Iowa while the west central and northeastern parts of Iowa saw dry conditions worsen resulting in effectively no statewide change.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center reports precipitation down forty percent from normal since the beginning of the year though rain expected through the next seven days will certainly improve the situation.

Weather Underground predicts more than one and a half inches of rain arriving Friday through Sunday and a chance of showers through July 16th. The National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook warns of a slight severe thunderstorm risk in Marion Friday night with heavy rain the most likely to impact the city.

During the rains two weeks ago, flash flooding along Indian Creek caused headaches for area residents and even though the ground is dry, too much precipitation in over too short a timeframe during the next few days can create that same flooding.

Rain did go far towards greening up withered lawns and gardens in eastern Linn County.

