Chula Vista, CA

3 Worst Neighborhood In Chula Vista (2021)

saurav sarkar

Chula Vista, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCfVd_0b93cm7s00

photo from crimegrade.org.com

The D+ grade indicates that the crime rate is higher than the national average. Chula Vista is in the 23rd percentile for safety, which means that 77% of cities are safer while 23% are more hazardous. Only the city limits of Chula Vista are considered in this analysis. For a list of nearby cities, see the table below.

During a typical year, the crime rate in Chula Vista is 41.48 per 1,000 residents. Chula Vista residents generally consider the city's central area to be the safest.[1]

In Chula Vista, your chances of becoming a victim of crime can range from 1 in 14 in the northwest areas to 1 in 51 in the central district. However, see the section on understanding the crime map because comparing crime or any other crime rates is not as simple as it may appear.[2]

The communities of Chula Vista conjure up far too many cliches to count. Hipster communities, preppy regions, college-friendly neighborhoods, and, of course, ghettos all exist.

In Chula Vista, it appears that there is a neighborhood for everyone.[3]

While Chula Vista is routinely ranked as one of the greatest locations to live in the country, thanks to a solid economy and a plethora of entertainment options, it isn't all rainbows and sunshine. Some areas are not attractive as other places.

As a result, the topic of which Chula Vista neighborhoods are the worst and which are the best emerges.

Today, we'll use science and data to figure out which Chula Vista neighborhoods need some delicate loving care - the Chula Vista area's sore thumbs if you will. Realistically, you can't expect all of the communities to be spectacular, however, Bella Lago stands head and shoulders above the rest.

We looked at 19 different communities in Chula Vista to find the worst places to live. These establishments do not live up to Chula Vista's reputation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45q6lv_0b93cm7s00

photo from areavibes.com

Village center

  • The crime rate in Village Center is 68 percent higher than the national average.
  • Village Center's violent crime rate is 250 percent greater than the national average.
  • You have a 1 in 24 chance of becoming a victim of crime in Village Center.
  • Village Center is safer than 22% of all California cities.
  • Chula Vista's crime rate has risen by 6% year over year.

Northwest

  • The rate of crime in the Northwest is 48% greater than the national average.
  • Northwest has a 103 percent higher rate of violent crime than the national average.
  • You have a 1 in 28 risks of becoming a victim of crime in Northwest.
  • Northwest is safer than 29 percent of California communities.
  • Chula Vista's crime rate has risen by 6% year over year.

Southwest

  • The crime rate in the Southwest is 6% higher than the national average.
  • Southwest has a 20% higher rate of violent crime than the national average.
  • You have a 1 in 39 risk of becoming a victim of crime in the Southwest.
  • Southwest is safer than 49 percent of California cities.

