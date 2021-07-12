Top 2 Restaurant In Houston Announced.

The nash,1111 Rusk.

Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

This downtown eatery, which is housed within the Texaco building, first opened its doors earlier this year. It has a large, dog-friendly outside area, a floor-to-ceiling bar, and an open kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven in the center. Nash's menu was created by chef Omar Pereney, who is best known in the area for his work as executive chef of the now-closed Peska when he was just 21 years old. Some popular snacks and starters include the Forbidden Eggs served crunchy, sweet, and spicy with tamarind sweet chili sauce, crispy shallots, cilantro, and Thai basil, as well as the Korean Bacon Bao with Gochujang bbq sauce, cucumber, pickled onions, peanut, and chow mein noodles. The Cauliflower Paneer Curry entrée, which comes with peas, jasmine rice, spicy tomato sauce, and garlic flatbread, is a must-try.

Try the Red Book Journal, created with vodka, lime, prickly pear syrup, and marigold liqueur, because every nice patio needs an excellent bespoke cocktail

Littlefoot,1302 Nance.

Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

Time is running out to enjoy chef de cuisine and James Beard Award-nominated Rising Star chef Kaitlin Steets' exclusive pop-up at Theodore Rex. The menu is a five-course degustation with two options: the Degustation Menu, which includes vegetables, seafood, and meat, and the Vegetable Menu, which focuses on vegetables. Both rely on ingredients grown in Texas. Here are a few meals to look forward to from each menu: Cylindra Beets with garlic and capers cooked green fondant, Bouillie de Farro with farro Verde and onion brulée, and Sauternes-flavored Creme Pâtissiere

Reservations for Littlefoot's final days are likely to fill up soon, so act quickly if you want to go. Those who missed James Beard Award-winning chef Yu's menu for Theodore Rex will be happy to know that the restaurant will reopen on May 20.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.