Two Seattle Officers Were Direct Witnesses To The Jan. 6 Incident At The United States Capitol and Did Nothing.

According to the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), two of the six Seattle police officers who attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington, D.C. in January should be dismissed.

Six officers who attended the event, which resulted in an insurgency within the United States Capitol, were investigated by the oversight committee to see if they broke any laws or policies. When two of those officers stood near the Capitol in a "clearly-prohibited area," they broke Seattle Police Department (SPD) policy and D.C. law.

According to the oversight committee, the video shows officers laughing near the Capitol as protestors assaulted the building.

The fact that they were present while people desecrated the seat of American democracy and assaulted fellow officers — and did nothing – makes this all the more egregious,” said OPA Director Andrew Myerberg.

According to the oversight committee, three of the officers who were in the area on Jan. 6 did not break department rules or engage in unlawful activities. The police presence is protected by the First Amendment, and "officers' participation at this rally was fully protected by the Constitution," according to the statement.

The oversight committee was unable to determine whether a sixth Seattle police officer had broken SPD policy.

The head of police must decide on any punishment for the two policemen.

Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz declared in a blog post in January that any cops directly participating in the Capitol rioting will be fired immediately.

Within 30 days of the OPA's recommendation, Diaz is anticipated to make his disciplinary judgment.

The idea was praised by the Seattle Community Police Commission, which provides advice on police reform. The event also raised worries about extremism in the agency, according to the report, which asked Diaz to take action.

The panel issued a statement saying, "The magnitude of SPD officers' involvement in the insurgency is a wake-up call." "The CPC requires that SPD combat extremism inside the ranks in a transparent and aggressive manner."

Following the release of the OPA study, Washington state legislators chimed in. In a statement, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents the majority of Seattle, said, "Every person responsible for the bloodiest attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812 must face the full force of the law. This study is a critical step in the right direction."

What I can tell you as someone who was there on January 6th is that it was incredibly dangerous and that nobody should be pushing our Capitol police around, -Rep. Kim Schrier(represents pierce and king counties)

Several persons from Washington state have been charged with federal crimes for their roles in the tragic Capitol riot. Mark Leffingwell was charged with assaulting a police officer. Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, of Renton, Taylor Johnatakis of Kingston, and Jeffrey Grace of Battle Ground are among those from Washington state facing federal charges in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach. Nordean is also the Proud Boys' "Sergeant of Arms" for the Seattle chapter.

The House of Representatives approved a select committee to investigate the insurgency on June 30. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will designate a chairperson and at least eight of the committee's 13 members, and the body will be governed by Democrats. The resolution also grants Pelosi a role in the remaining five members' appointments, requiring that they be nominated after consultation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

