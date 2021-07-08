Several facts you need to know about blood cancer.

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Blood cancer

The majority of blood cancers, also known as hematologic cancer, begin in the bone marrow, which produces blood. When aberrant blood cells begin to develop out of control, they disrupt the function of normal blood cells, which fight infection and make new blood cells.

Leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma are the three most common kinds of blood and bone marrow cancer:

Leukemia is a blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and spreads throughout the body. It occurs when the body produces an excessive number of aberrant white blood cells, interfering with the ability of the bone marrow to produce red blood cells and platelets.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that originates in the lymphatic system from lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell that aids the body in fighting infections.[1]

Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that arises from lymphocytes in the lymphatic system. The Reed-Sternberg cell, which is present in Hodgkin lymphoma, is a type of aberrant lymphocyte.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that starts in the plasma cells of the blood, which are a type of white blood cell produced in the bone marrow. Learn about the different stages of multiple myeloma.

The following are some of the most common blood and bone marrow cancer symptoms:

Chills and fever

Fatigue and weakness that persists

Nausea and a loss of appetite

Weight loss that isn't explained

Sweats at night

Osteoarthritis (OA) is a type of arthritis that affects the bones and Uncomfortable stomach

Headaches

Breathing problems

Infections that occur frequently

Itchy skin or rashes on the skin

Lymph nodes are swollen in the neck, underarms.

The type of cancer, your age, how quickly the cancer is spreading, where the cancer has spread, and other factors all influence treatment for blood and bone marrow cancers.

The following are some of the most prevalent blood cancer treatments for leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma:

A stem cell transplant is a procedure that involves infusing the body with healthy blood-forming stem cells. Bone marrow, circulating blood, and umbilical cord blood can all be used to harvest stem cells.

Chemotherapy is a treatment that uses anticancer medications to halt the growth of cancer cells in the body. Chemotherapy for blood cancer may include the administration of numerous medications in a specific order. This treatment can also be used in conjunction with a stem cell transplant.

Radiation therapy is a type of treatment that can be used to kill cancer cells or ease pain and discomfort. It's also possible to take it before a stem cell transplant.

