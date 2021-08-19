6 Best Writing Tools For a Prolific Writer

When you start writing as a career, you need helpful tools to ease out your work. Every prolific writer uses different tools. Most tools are available free in the market.

You can use these tools to boost your writing speed. Using tools for writing made my writing work easy. You’ll get different tools for notifying errors in sentences, Grammar checking, readability of your article, SEO.

Writing Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels



Prolific writers always have a positive approach towards writing. They write more than professional writers. Their quality and quantity go hand in hand. When you set some rules about the quality of your writing, tools help to achieve your goal. Using tools in an efficient way boost the quality of your article.

1. Pro writing aid grammar check

Pro writing aid grammar check is a free tool for checking grammar and sentences. This tool highlights your mistake like Grammarly. It’s free to use. If you upgrade it to the paid version, you get a new feature to make your writing better.

2. Hamminway editor

Hemingway Editor is a distraction less place for writing. It has a plane and a simple editor. You can write and save your work only in the paid version. It’s available for both free and paid forms. You can use Hemmingway editor for writing and on a free platform. You can’t save your work in the free version.

You can import your writing directly into Medium and WordPress sites. Hemingway helps the writer to show sentence length. Hemingway tells the writer whether the sentence is simple, complex or hard to read.

3.Ginger

Ginger is free grammar check software. It shows writer vocab and errors in sentence constructions. It is free to use up to certain features. Ginger is useful to debug your writing in a sophisticated way.

4. Write.as

Write.as is a free writing editor. You can write distraction-free on it. You’ll get a clean white screen with no ads and widgets. Write.as count words and also has all feature like other writing editors have. I use this platform for distraction-free writing.

5. Writer

Do you like to write in dark mode with coding like experience? Then the writer is for you. It has the same features as Write. as. It gives you distraction-free writing. You can save your content on this platform. All you need to do is signing. It’s free to use.

6.Reader view

When you read a research paper on the internet, you get irritated by ads. If you want to analyse a research paper and summarize it in a proper way then reader view. You can highlight text and add notes.

I use these tools on daily basis. They give me positive results. I see a boost in my productivity. It saves time and energy. Many of them are free to use.

If you need distraction-free writing then you can add them to your laptop. Chrome extensions are also available. Use them and don’t forget to tell me a review.

