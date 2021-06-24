The Life Of Spartan Women Was Not Less Than Hell

Saurabh Adhane

The world knows how good warriors Spartans were. Spartans is an old civilization in the world. Many people boast about spartan uniqueness and their war tactics. their brave stories are popular worldwide. Many write on their blog, how free and happy spartan women were. but it’s not true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19EwY6_0adhH8Wb00
Spartan womanPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels

The spartan state was no paradise for women. It is true they have more freedom than other states. But the life of spartan women was not easy. If I compare the life of the spartan women with the same Athens women, Athens women were more happy and satisfied.

Spartans had 3 social groups. The first one was army soldiers and politicians. The second is farmers and businessman. And the third one is enslaved people of conquered part by spartan people.

These people called helots. These people were more in number than Spartans. They were slave ruled by Spartans. The conditions of helots women were worst than hell. They were over laboured. Having no enough food. No shelter and raped repeatedly. These women used by Spartans for entertainment and doing labour tasks. They didn't allow to participate in a political meeting. These women couldn’t take military training.

Surviving in ancient Sparta is difficult for helots women. With no proper treatment in social structure and immense torture, they were always fearful about death and starvation.

Restrictions on Spartan women

Women in the spartan era had no political freedom to participate in government. They were not allowed to attend meetings. They had no freedom to define their own political opinions.

Also, spartan women had seen as the property of men. Women were bound to follow men’s order at home and in public places. their husbands can restrict their moment and control their actions.

Spartan women were forced to do physical exercise to fight at the battle. They were trained by the spartan military. Some of them died due to harsh training and fighting competition between them. Not all women wanted to become a warrior. But there were no choices for spartan women. This compulsory training with housework made their life difficult.

Marriage system during the spartan time

Marriages during the spartan time were mostly arranged. When a girl becomes young she can freely married with spartan soldiers having age above 30 years. Marriage was seen as to breed more children. Not having children were considered shameful in spartan society. Men can loan out their wives for money and to bear children to other men. The wife’s consent was not taken into account during this process.

Spartan women can own lands like men. Most of the decisions were taken by men in ancient Sparta. It was not a big thing in the ancient world. Women were seen as more like possessions than like humans.

life of all classes of women in spartan society was the same. there was much less difference which we can tell. Women have restrictions in education, speaking freedom and expression. Military societies weren’t good at treating women in a good manner. 

Historians always praise spartan for their bravery and free society but they forgot to tell bout women lives. Women freedom defines the greatness of culture where spartan had failed miserably.

Source: https://www.quora.com/Would-a-woman-s-life-be-better-in-ancient-Sparta-or-ancient-Athens

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e151ba1be254ef7344754a6130ed2190.blob

My name is saurabh Adhane, writer and software engineer.I write about self-development, startups and history. I like solo travelling, and travelled 20 countries so far.

New York State
64 followers
Loading

More from Saurabh Adhane

Staten Island, NY

Staten Island Is Becoming New Covid-19 Hotspot

Many local residents are hesitating to take vaccines and are worried about side effects. On Staten Island's South Shore, the mass vaccination site which is located at the gymnasium of elementary school is closed due to vaccine scarcity.Read full story

5 Unseen Tools of Writer to Write Like Hemingway

Writers always complain about they don’t have content ideas to write. After starting the blog post, they stuck in between. Writing is like, speaking through words, where the reader can listen to them again and again. On Internet, you get a suggestion like, read more and note down 10 writing ideas daily. But, what about content?Read full story

How to Save Money to Reach a Goal of Financial Freedom

Money is the most important thing in this global world. When you are born, you born with your family financial status. A good earning family give the newborn better opportunities and facilities. Rest cry and blame God for their poorness.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Javits Center and 2 Other Mass Vaccination Sites to Close for Next Few Days in New York

Due to the scarcity of covid-19 vaccines, Javits centre and two other mass vaccination sites are going to be closed in New York. New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced 3 vaccination sites will close for the next few days. This announcement happened after a vaccine shortage in New York City.Read full story

4 Popular Celebrities Who Live in New York

As New York is the financial capital of the world. it is home to many Hollywood celebrities and entertainers. The history and architecture, culture make New York the best place for living.Read full story

How To Create Passive Income Without Investing a Single Dollar

How much your employer pays you, you will not satisfy in your 9 to 5 jobs. These types of jobs suck. You can’t satisfy your boss the whole time. Creative passive income which at least pays your rent or living expenses will give you relief. It gives you financial stability despite how much you earn from your 9 to 5 Job.Read full story
New York City, NY

Will NYC get locked down once again?

Delta variant, which is the main concern in New York, is spreading his legs. . Over six per cent of people have been tested positive for delta variant, the data shows from the health department.Read full story
1 comments

Why I Stopped Collecting E-mail Address From My Readers

A year ago I was a true fan of e-mail marketing. I started collecting emails from my readers and social media followers. I was excited about my e-mail marketing experience. As 2020 passed out results are not pleasurable as they should be.Read full story
California State

Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After 3 Young Children Found dead in east Los angels Home

A 28-year woman has been sent to jail because she murdered her 3 children. They were toddlers. They have been found dead in their home when the police visited last night. Sandra Chico is the name of the woman who did this mischief. She has a criminal background. She was already on bail according to the Los angels county sheriff's department.Read full story

3 Things Which Can Help You Upgrade to Next Higher Level

In the world of distraction, I always looked up for something, which can give me happiness and satisfaction. It all starts, with an Instagram notification, which takes my first 10 minutes in the morning. Then I get some WhatsApp messages about office work, then some news notification pop-up.Read full story
New York City, NY

Dozens of Outdoor Pools Open in NYC Without Capacity Limits to Beat Summer Heat

The city can see a rise in covid-19 cases due to opening of outdoor pools. As summer is getting harsh citizens are enjoying outdoor pool fun in New York. When you look at no. of pool opened, you will be surprised. All 53 outdoor pools have been opened after the city official removed all covid-19 restriction.Read full story
New York City, NY

Presence of ‘Dangerous' Delta Strain in New York State Covid-19 Cases Nearly Doubled In Past Few Days

When the covid-19 wave occupied the USA in early 2020, New York was the worst-hit area in the USA. Coronavirus which assumed to be spread through the Chinese lab has created havoc in many parts of NYC state. When you look at numbers and graph you can understand them better.Read full story
11 comments

4 Best Historic Sites In New York State to Visit

New York state has a historical background. When I visited these historical monuments, I found something pristine which elaborate our American culture and glorious history. You can plan a trip at weekend to visit these historical places in New York state. I visited them last week. They are unique in their own way.Read full story

5 Signs Which Show Your Self Improvement Journey Is On a Wrong Way

The self-improvement industry is on the boom. According to grand new research, the global personal development market size was valued at USD 38.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.Read full story

Why India Is Witnessing The Highest Number of Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19 PatientPhoto by RODNAE Productions from Pexels. When you look at India's covid-19 tally, you get surprised. because the graph is a parabola. but, why a country like India, which has an extremely low case count of 13000 until the middle of march, become a hotspot of covid-19?Read full story

Will The iPhone 6s Get an iOS 15 Update?

Apple iPhones are one of the most demanded phones in the world. They are more popular because of their design, their speed, and friendly user interface. most the people use iPhone 6s, it works on 14 but will it get an ios 15 Update?Read full story

5 Practical Ways to Deal With Suffering In Life

Girl is in stressed condition.Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels. “The world is full of suffering. It is also full of overcoming it.” ~Helen Keller. One day we will die. We came here, to live. We will go. I am happy with it. Life is all about suffering. The more we live, the more we suffer.Read full story

Why My Macbook Pro Is Overheating?

MacbookPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@currentspaces?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_co. Mac book always has heating problems. you can see from older mac book versions, but why MacBook pro-2020 overheats very easily is because the MacBook pro-2020 is disconnected from the heatsink. also, the question is arising from the heating restore system within the MacBook pro-2020. fans of the MacBook pro-2020 swings very loud, its heating problem is also increasing as days are passed on. below are some points are given, which will be more to solve the overheating problem of the MacBook pro-2020.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy