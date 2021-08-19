Los Angeles, CA

3 best Pizza places in Los Angeles County, CA

In recent years, there has been a rise in the number of Pizza restaurants in Los Angeles County, especially in the city of Los Angeles. This is frequently referred to as the "Lockdown effect," because dine-in at most restaurants was forbidden, or customers did not want to dine-in, or they were on a budget. In this post, we'll look at three of those terrific pizza establishments.

Little Coyote

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QKeh_0bWoO51y00
Pepperoni PizzaLittle Coyote

Little Coyote is an old-school-themed Pizza establishment in Long Beach. It is the brainchild of Hatchet Hall co-owner Jonathan Strader and former executive chef at L&E Oyster Jack Leahy. Both have extensive fine dining expertise, however, this establishment specializes in New York style pizza.

Little Coyote is designed to throw you back to your childhood days and immerse you in nostalgia. The pizzas offered include huge pieces, crispy thin crust that's been buttered to perfection, with typical toppings ranging from pepperoni to sausage and mushrooms.

Pizza, Sandwiches, and Wines are served by the restaurant. According to Yelp, they serve White Pie, White Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Caesar Salad, Italian Sub, Meatball Sub, Papa Joe, Vegan Pizza, Vegan Pie, and Pepperoni Slice.

Phone: (562) 434-2009

Location: 2118 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814

Opening Hours:

Monday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Saturday: 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

La Morra Pizzeria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2YO1_0bWoO51y00
Chengdu Chili PizzaYelp

La Morra Pizzeria in West Hollywood first opened its doors in 2016 and it has been ruling the heart of people since then. On Yelp, it has been ranked as one of the finest, if not the finest, Pizza restaurants in Los Angeles County.

In the Pizza department, the restaurant provides Margherita, Napoli, Pepperoni, Bianco, New York Cheese, and so on, while the Salad section includes The Picked Veggies, Marinated Olives, Little Gem Caesar, and so on. They also serve frozen pizzas such as Frozen Margherita, Frozen Pepperoni, Frozen Vegan, and so on.

Phone: (323) 987-5955

Location: 8022 West 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048

Opening Hours:

Monday is closed.

Tuesday is closed.

Wednesday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eYD5s_0bWoO51y00
Quarter Sheets

Quarter Sheets Pizza Club began its Instagram adventure last year and has garnered a sizable follower base over the course of the year. This is a pop-up restaurant where you may pick up your order at the chef's house. There are numerous Detroit-style pizza shops in Los Angeles County, but this one completely destroys them all with its unique and authentic taste.

The thick and crunchy cashew cream dough has inch-high edges that crackle and shatters beneath each bite. The inside, on the other hand, is soft and doughy, soaking up the delicious crimson sauce striped over the top.

The restaurant is currently closed for the rest of August and according to the most recent update, they are considering an Echo Park restaurant. They have not availed any phone number as of this date but there is an Instagram handle available to get in touch with them and order on Direct Messege.

Every Wednesday, orders are placed via Instagram DM, and by Thursday afternoon, the Saturday pickup slots are all taken. They are now serving desserts as well.

Location: 613 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205

Instagram: @quartersheets

