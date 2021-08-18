Best Theme parks for adults in Los Angeles County, CA

Theme parks have long been considered something for children's entertainment, but in recent years, they have integrated adult-oriented elements. This article will look at a few theme parks that have managed to appeal to the adult audience and their original intended young audience in Los Angeles County, CA.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The climactic scene from Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Waterworld” show. Photo by John Ruddock on Unsplash

Universal Studios Hollywood is a family theme park and film studio located in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Approximately 70% of the studio is located on the unincorporated county island of Universal City, while the remainder is located inside the city boundaries of Los Angeles, California.

The Park first opened for the general public in 1915 for giving a studio tour around popular movie sets. It operated for 15 years before abruptly closing down in 1930 because of soundproofing issues.

Universal Studios Hollywood opened its doors again in 1964 as a theme park which we all know today. The theme park offers rides of some familiar franchises like Transformers, The Simpsons, Jurassic World, and Despicable Me. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter remains the largest themed area of the theme park to date.

Phone: +1 800-864-8377

Address: 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608, USA

Disneyland

Disneyland Park, formerly known as Disneyland, is frequently referred to as "The Happiest Place on Earth." It is located in Anaheim, California.

From Mickey Mouse to Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars to Marvel, you name it, and they've got it. You can visit Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald in their very homes or join Rocket to save Guardians of The Galaxy or you take a ride through Radiator Springs, There are a plethora of enjoyable activities to choose from.

Disneyland Park has launched Avengers Campus for Marvel-themed entertainment recently. It is situated in Disneyland Resort, CA. A Spider-Man attraction, an eating establishment called Pym Test Kitchen, rides, and a portal to Doctor Strange's sanctum are all part of the new park section as per a CNBC report.

Phone: +1 714-781-4636

Location: 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, United States

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain which is commonly known as just Magic Mountain is a theme park located in Valencia, Santa Clarita. This theme park is nearly entirely unique in comparison to other parks, but it is also quite amusing (Pun intended).

Magic Mountain boasts the most thrilling rides in California and it is quite popular among young adults and teens of the area. Although it lacks the budget of Disney and Universal, it does offer a thrill element that outweighs virtually all of the negative aspects according to multiple reviews on Yelp.

Lacking the proper budget means having less cleanliness and organization. The customer service at the park is likewise unsatisfactory, which is why we advise you to hang on to your valuables tightly since you will not receive them back from the park's Lost & Found department.

Phone: (661) 255-4100

Location: 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy Valencia, CA 91355

