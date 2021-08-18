Coronavirus infections among pregnant women triples in Los Angeles County, CDC urges vaccinations

As of August 10, Los Angeles County had documented 11,264 confirmed COVID cases among pregnant women. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advise pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid the serious consequences of Coronavirus Disease.

On Monday, Aug 16, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,426 new cases which are 1,352,791 total Covid-19 cases to date, 5 new deaths which take the death toll to 24,905 to date, and 1,653 current hospitalizations of those infected with the disease.

As of August 10, Los Angeles County had recorded 11,264 confirmed COVID cases among pregnant women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised pregnant women to get vaccinated as soon as possible because the implications of coronavirus on pregnant women are not promising. There is a high risk of severe outcomes, such as a higher likelihood of miscarriage and stillbirth.

"Unfortunately, pregnant women are at high risk for serious health problems if they become infected with COVID-19," said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Ferrer also advised pregnant women and new mothers to get vaccinated as soon as feasible and at any point during their pregnancy. According to Ferrer, studies have demonstrated that immunizations are particularly efficient and safe against the delta variant of coronavirus disease.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to reduce the risks of COVID-19 infection and complications for both you and your baby. If you are pregnant or a new mom, we encourage you to get vaccinated as soon as you can and you can get vaccinated at any time during pregnancy. Studies continue to show the vaccines are safe for expecting and new moms and are very effective against COVID-19 and the Delta variant." said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated on their website because the coronavirus can cause serious illness and pregnancy complications.

"Pregnant and recently pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people, Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can protect you from severe illness from COVID-19" The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted on their website.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 23% of pregnant women have taken at least one dose of any of the approved vaccines. The call for pregnant women to get vaccinated came as a result of a recent daily uptick in coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County, which is likely to grow much more in September owing to school reopenings.

Although it is uncommon to contract coronavirus disease during pregnancy, it does occur and it is deadly. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 55 infants out of 10,998 deliveries tested positive for Coronavirus, and 12 of the infected mothers died.

"Although rare, women infected during their pregnancy can pass on the virus to their newborn, Among the 10,998 births where there was testing information, 55 infants tested positive for COVID-19." said Los Angeles County Department of Public Health via a Statement.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is encouraging pregnant women and those who still breastfeed their babies to get vaccinated as soon as possible. As per a County Public Health report, 77% of the total reported cases of pregnant women contracting Covid-19 were from the Latina community.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.