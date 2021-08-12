3 most dangerous neighborhoods to avoid in Los Angeles, CA

It can be frightening to live in a violent neighborhood. The most unsafe areas in Los Angeles are determined using statistics from the local law enforcement agency and, when applicable, projections based on demographic data of 2021.

WEST ADAMS

Hassan Majd/L.A. Times

West Adams is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It was one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, home to the upper-class rich white population and celebrities. In the 1910s, the development of the West Side, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood took away a large portion of West Adams' upper-class white population.

The neighborhood grew up to be one of the most infamous areas for gang violence in Los Angeles in the 1960s. There was so much gang violence in the 60s that residents were forbidden to speak.

In the present day, the police presence in West Adams appears to be overwhelming but measuring their response to the constant barrage of crime is difficult. The crime rate in West Adams fell in 2020 compared to the previous year, but this was not statistically significant because crimes decreased only in some communities while increasing in others. Meanwhile, homicides and shootings were at an all-time high throughout the city.

According to data released by local law enforcement agencies, West Adams had 4,483 property crimes, 2,182 violent crimes, and a total estimated crime rate of 6,665 per 100k population. The crime rate is way above the national average. The authorities advise people not to walk in this area late at night, especially women.

The decision to live here is subjective and depends on the area chosen, but it is strongly not recommended to visit West Adams as a tourist.

SOUTH PARK

South Park is a commercial district in the southwestern portion of Downtown Los Angeles, California. The Los Angeles Convention Center, the Staples Center, and the "L.A. Live" entertainment complex, and NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers are all located there. Living here provides residents with an urban-suburban mix, and the majority of residents rent their homes. There are numerous coffee shops and parks in South Park.

According to local Law enforcement agencies, South Park has 10,047 property crimes, 2,699 violent crimes, and a total estimated 12,746 cases of crime per 100k population. According to Areavibes, South Park's crime rates are 412 percent higher than the national average while the violent crime rate is 611 percent higher than the national average and South Park is safer than less than 1 percent of California's cities.

It is not advisable to explore the streets at night, especially if you are a solo female traveler, as it becomes deserted and appears sketchy. Violent crimes have seen a decline since 2016 but regular crimes have been increasing every year.

CHINATOWN

By J3ff on English Wikipedia

Chinatown is a neighborhood in Downtown Los Angeles, California, much smaller than the Chinatown in New York and San Francisco. It was established in 1938 as a commercial center for Chinese and other Asian businesses in Central Los Angeles. The neighborhood has restaurants, shops, and art galleries, but it also has a residential neighborhood with a low-income, aging population of approximately 23,676 people.

Assaults and robberies are much more common in Chinatown than they are elsewhere in the country. According to local Law enforcement agency data, Chinatown has 2,894 property crimes, 2,962 violent crimes, and a total estimate of 5,586 crimes per 100k population. All of them are above the national average.

There is an increase in the number of homeless people in the area, as well as closed stores and shady streets. Even during the day, travelers are expected to be aware of their surroundings, and wandering at night is not recommended.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.