Mask mandate isn't slowing down coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, CA

Saurabh

Los Angeles County finally imposed the mask mandate after many hesitations from Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. It was expected that the cases would slow down, but that does not appear to be happening in the county.

On Sunday, August 1, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 3045 new cases and 5 deaths which was followed by 2,361 new cases and 5 additional deaths on Monday, August 2. Over the last few weeks, the county has seen significant increases in daily case numbers, hospitalizations, and test-positivity rates, which have been attributed to the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Aug 2 report byLA Public Health

Despite Los Angeles County officials' requests for residents to wear masks and get vaccinated as soon as possible, the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. The vocal public groups blame the vaccine's ineffectiveness, while the County health department officials blame the public's reluctance to follow Covid-19 guidelines and to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Over the past eight months, millions of people in the U.S., and around the world, have been safely vaccinated. The data overwhelmingly shows the vaccines to be effective at preventing serious illness that causes hospitalization, and death, To really beat back transmission, however, we need to have higher levels of vaccination, particularly among our younger residents.” said Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Saturday.

According to data released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 60% of the county's 10.3 million residents have received at least one dose, and 52% are fully vaccinated.

Many Los Angeles restaurants are requiring diners to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to show proof of a recent negative test. This comes as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise, driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for up to 84 percent of specimens sequenced in California.

The delta variant of coronavirus disease, on the other hand, is rapidly spreading among Los Angeles County's homeless population. On Friday, July 30, County officials reported a corresponding rise in the disease among Los Angeles County's unhoused population, as the Delta variant fuels an unsettling rise in coronavirus cases in Southern California. According to Los Angeles County Public Health, the number of cases among the homeless has increased by 21% in just a few weeks. According to a COVID-19 update from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, there were 111 new cases among the homeless from July 19 to July 25 and 92 last week.

THE RACE FACTOR:

According to the data released by the Los Angeles Department of Public Health, Race, as absurd as it may sound, plays a significant role here too as it does in everything else in the United States of America.

Vaccination rates among younger residents remain low, particularly among the African-American community. Only 30% of African-American residents aged 16-17 and 18-29 had received at least one vaccination as of July 25, roughly half the rate of their white counterparts.

Only 24 percent of African-American residents aged 12-15 received at least one dose, which is also half the rate for white residents. Overall, 46 percent of African-American residents were vaccinated, compared to 55 percent of Latinos, 66 percent of white residents, and 77 percent of Asians.

Covid-19 Update:

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the delta variant of the coronavirus is as contagious as chickenpox, based on a scientific score indicating disease transmissibility. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended last week that all Americans, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks in indoor public places in areas where the coronavirus is resurging.

Saurabh is a computer science and engineering undergraduate student currently interested in exploring current affairs/news as well as Evergreen Topics. He had been writing on Quora and Medium and is currently pursuing his interests in field of writing.

