Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Los Angeles County, CA

Saurabh

As Los Angeles County reports having a daily new 2600 coronavirus cases and surges this week, there has been a new report of mosquitoes being tested positive for a virus named West Nile virus in Los Angeles County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gj3Bk_0b9D8ajg00

According to officials, the discovery of the infected mosquitos coincides with a recent increase in West Nile virus activity throughout California. The virus is prevalent in Los Angeles County and is detected every summer, according to the researchers.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) announced on Thursday the confirmation of the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito samples in its service area this year.

“Our agency will continue monitoring disease activity and keep residents informed so they can protect themselves form mosquito bites during dusk and dawn, But it is very important to remember that at this time the virus could be anywhere, even though we may not have detected it yet.” said Anais Medina Diaz, the public information officer for Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD) in a press release.

According to officials at the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD), the West Nile virus appears every year at the same time in summer and is detected by local public health agencies, but there is nothing they can do other than raise awareness and clean up the environment because at present there is no human vaccine available against the virus. Also, this virus spreads through the bird population and is transmitted to humans via infected mosquito bites.

"West Nile virus is detected every summer by local public health agencies because it is endemic to Los Angeles County, This virus is spread through our bird population and transmitted to humans with the bite of an infected mosquito." said Susanne Kluh, director of Scientific-Technical Services at Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD).

According to Centres for Disease Control (CDC), Most people do not develop any symptom after getting infected with the virus but one in every five people who become infected develop a fever along with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. If infected, people over the age of 60 are at a higher risk of severe illness.

As per a press release from the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD), the confirmed samples came from mosquito traps in Bellflower (90706), Studio City (91602), and Tarzana (91356). Aside from the mosquitos, a dead bird discovered in Valley Village also tested positive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQjKH_0b9D8ajg00
The transmission cycle of West-Nile virusCalifornia Department of Public Health (CDPH)

SYMPTOMS

One in every 150 people infected develops a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis, So here are the symptoms of West Nile virus according to Centres for diseases Control (CDC).

  • High fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis are all symptoms of severe illness.
  • People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and those who have had organ transplants, are also more vulnerable.
  • Recovery from a severe illness could take weeks or months. Some effects on the central nervous system may be long-term or even permanent.
  • One out of every ten people who suffer from a severe illness affecting the central nervous system die.

If you suspect you or a family member has West Nile virus disease, consult your doctor immediately because there is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile virus infection. To reduce fever and relieve some symptoms, over-the-counter pain relievers can be used.

When used according to the labels, products containing the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are safe and effective against mosquitos that can transmit disease, according to the CDC.

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_fcb0302babeca51f587a4b9746f15e30.blob

Saurabh is a computer science and engineering undergraduate student currently interested in exploring current affairs/news as well as Evergreen Topics. He had been writing on Quora and Medium and is currently pursuing his interests in field of writing.

Los Angeles County, CA
588 followers
