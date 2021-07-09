Delta variants now account for more than 50% of all Coronavirus cases reported in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County public health officials reported the highest increase in new COVID-19 cases since March on Thursday, owing to people socializing more and the Delta variant circulating more widely.

Photo by mahdi bafande on Unsplash

According to Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, More than half the sequences tested by Los Angeles County Labs are showing up to be the most infectious mutation of the virus that researchers have encountered so far, i.e., the Delta variant.

“Even without the case rates that we saw in the surge these disproportionate case rates are troubling, Slowing transmission back down is our best protection against these viral mutations.” , Said Ferrer

On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Public Health Department issued a report where 839 cases were reported in a single day which is the highest since March, 11 People died due to Coronavirus in a single day. As per state figures, the current total hospitalization in Los Angles County went up to 320 people after the 296 published by Los Angeles Public Health on Twitter.

LA County Covid-19 Update July 8, 2021 LA Public Health/Twitter

According to Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, fully vaccinated people are well protected from the new variant, and only a small number of people will be able to become infected and infect others; however, the same cannot be said for the unvaccinated or those who have only received one dose.

Demographics:

Talking about ethnicity groups, Black residents reported the highest increase in new cases, with a 170 percent increase from the previous week. Asian residents had a 166 percent increase in case rates, Whites had a 137 percent increase, and Latinos had a 122 percent increase.

According to a report on Twitter by Los Angeles Public Health, there have been 1,254,354 cases of Covid-19, with 24,525 deaths in Los Angeles County to date.