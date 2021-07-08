Los Angeles, CA

Employers in Los Angeles required to provide paid vaccine leave to their employees

On June 24, 2021, Mayor Eric Garcetti of the City of Los Angeles introduced a new ordinance titled Vaccine Paid Sick Leave Due to COVID-19. The mandate went into effect immediately on June 24th and will expire on September 30, 2021. Certain payment obligations, however, are retroactive to January 1, 2021.

Photo by Christin Hume via Unsplash

The mayor of Los Angeles city issued a public emergency decree ordering additional paid leave, requiring all employers to provide COVID-19 vaccine-related leave to employees who have been employed by the same employer for at least 60 days and work within the City of Los Angeles. This ordinance includes transportation to and from the appointment, as well as recovery from vaccination side effects if they prevent the employee from working at the office or working from home.

CVL (COVID-19 Vaccine Leave) is in addition to other paid leave options available to an employee, such as pre-COVID-19 California paid sick and safe time (California PSST) and post-COVID-19 California supplemental paid sick leave (California SPSL).

The mandate went into effect immediately on June 24th and will expire on September 30, 2021. Certain payment obligations, however, are retroactive to January 1, 2021. Employers with fewer than 26 employees must provide full-time employees with up to four hours of vaccine leave for each injection and up to eight hours of vaccine leave to recover from any related side effects, as per the order.

Requirement: All private employers in the city of Los Angeles are subject to this order. This differs from the Revised Supplemental Paid Sick Leave Order (SPSL Order) of the City of Los Angeles, which applied to employers with 500 or more employees in the City of Los Angeles or 2,000 or more employees in the United States. The revisions to the SPSL Order take effect on June 24, 2021, and the SPSL Order remains in effect for two calendar weeks after the local COVID-19 emergency period ends.

The amount of CVL that employers must provide is determined by two factors:

  1. Whether the employer employs 25 or fewer employees, and
  2. Whether the employee is full-time or part-time.

If a company has 25 or fewer employees and a full-time employee requests Covid-19 Vaccine Leave (CVL), the company must provide up to four hours of Covid-19 Vaccine Leave (CVL) for each vaccine injection and up to eight hours of Covid-19 Vaccine Leave (CVL) for recovery from any vaccination-related side effects.

If a company has 25 or fewer employees and part-time workers request Covid-19 Vaccine Leave (CVL), the amount of Covid-19 Vaccine Leave (CVL) is prorated based on the average number of hours worked in the 60 days prior to the injection or recovery.

Employers with more than 25 employees are already required by Labor Code 248.2 and the Mayor's SPSL Order to provide paid sick leave for COVID-19 qualifying events. The new Los Angeles ordinance strengthens those protections by allowing employees who have already used up their allotted leave under Labor Code 248.2 or the SPSL Order to take additional time off. Employers must provide additional leave in that case, in the same amounts as previously stated.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric GarcettiPhoto by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

3. Retroactive Provisions

If an employee took leave to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or recover from vaccination on or after January 1, 2021, and was not compensated at a rate equal to or greater than the rate required by the order, the employer must provide a retroactive payment upon the employee's request, either orally or in writing.

If an employee used leave other than city-mandated sick leave or city-mandated supplemental paid sick leave, such as vacation time, so this leave must be restored, the employee will be entitled to retroactive payment.

