Unvaccinated kids will not be allowed in LA schools

Saurabh

When vaccines get available for Kids i.e., Under 18-year-olds then they should get vaccinated as soon as possible, or they will not be allowed in school campuses, as per Los Angeles Schools Chief.

Vaccination is likely to be one of the major lists of requirements to enter the school campus back again as per the administrations' statement.

When asked if the rumors of children needing vaccine a necessary condition to enter school campuses are true then the superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district, Los Angeles Unified Austin Beutner replied,

"The short answer is yes,"
"No different than students being vaccinated for measles and mumps or tested for tuberculosis before they come on campus. That's the best way we know to keep all on the campus safe."

Although, Beutner clarified that Students will not be needing vaccines to attend classes if they decide to join it from home via the online method as the option of attending classes via the online method will always be available.

"Families will always have the option for a child to stay in online learning and, therefore, not be on campus, but to go back to campus, yes." said Beutner

Nearly 1 in 3 asymptomatic students from some lower-income communities who sought a coronavirus test at a district-operated site during the week of Dec. 14 turned out to be infected, as per the data revealed by Los Angeles Unified in January.

In his Pre-recorded video posted to all the social media in January, Austin Beutner said,

"An enormous operational challenge lies ahead in providing the vaccine to essential workers in our schools, The best place to provide the vaccine is at the place families trust and where students, staff and families are most days – their local public school."

The Pfizer-Vaccine already is cleared for use starting at age 16. That means some high schoolers could get in line for those shots whenever they become eligible in their area, either because of a medical condition or once availability opens up. Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and expect to release the data over the summer.

Pfizer and Moderna expect to start studies in children 11 and younger later this year. The U.S Food and Drug Administration had authorized the emergency use of three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States: A Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19 for people 12 years of age and older as well as Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for people age 18 and over.

Addressing the concerns of parents, the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said,

"Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorisations."

But as of May 10, U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation program as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

The Pfizer vaccine is the first vaccine to be allowed for the age group of 12-15, for the sole purpose to return the kids back to school and continue their studies safely.

The United States President Joe Biden asked parents to get their children aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible to defeat the pandemic as soon as possible and return to schools for safe studies.

"Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

Widely vaccinating 12- to 18-year olds could allow U.S. schools to relax masking and social distancing measures suggested by the CDC.

Pfizer has said it expects to have safety and efficacy data for children ages 2-11 in September when it plans to ask for further expansion of the EUA for that age group.

