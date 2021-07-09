Colorado Springs, CO

Trial Wraps Up for Colorado Man Accused of Killing Son

train near Middle Mountain, Durango/Bayfield, ColoradoFloyd Cox/Unsplash

Almost nine years since 13-year-old Dylan Redwine's murder, his father, Mark Redwine, stands trial for his murder. Dylan Redwine’s loved ones anticipate a long-time coming guilty verdict.

The Background

Dylan Redwine went missing on November 19, 2012. Dylan was described as a normal, happy thirteen-year-old with a love for video games, baseball, and the Colorado outdoors. On November 18, 2012, he left Colorado Springs, Colorado on a flight destined for Durango, Colorado. He was going to see his dad.

Although he loved his father, Dylan worried about the visit. After a 2017 family fight involving Dylan, Mark, Dylan’s mother, Elaine, and his brother, Cory, Mark struggled to remain close to his sons. Elaine and Mark divorced in 2007, and while Mark stayed in the family’s hometown of Bayfield, Colorado (just outside of Durango), Elaine moved with her two boys to the greater Colorado Springs area.

Dylan and Mark did not share a harmonious relationship, and their visits were rare. But, Mark had launched a contentious custodial fight with Elaine and hoped for court-mandated time with his sons. Dylan and his older brother, Cory, had discovered some scandalous and disturbing photos of their dad on a camping trip earlier in 2012. The photos, which came to public light after Cory disclosed their contents, left both boys reeling. Dylan planned on confronting his dad about their existence on his next visit.

A family court judge mandated that Dylan spend Thanksgiving Break, 2012, with Mark. The boy didn’t want to go and vocalized his worry. However, he obeyed the order. On the morning of Dylan’s flight, he gave his mom a huge hug and kiss, and told her he loved her. The last time anyone heard from Dylan was at 9:37 p.m. on November 18, 2012.

“I wish we were here under different circumstances. I still love him. I wish we didn’t have to be here.” Cory Redwine testifying against his father, June 30, 2021

The Case Against Mark

In June 2013, Dylan’s partial remains were found in the wilderness area of Middle Mountain Road, close to his father’s home and 800 feet from an ATV trail Mark frequented. Mark Redwine became law enforcement’s number one person of interest almost immediately. But, he did not face arrest until July 2017. His trial, postponed twice, finally began on June 21, 2021.

The Evidence

The prosecution contends that Mark, in a fit of rage over Dylan’s confrontation of photos that showed his father dressed in make-up and a diaper and eating his own feces, killed his son and then tried to cover it up. Cadaver dogs uncovered the scent of Dylan’s corpse in Mark’s pick-up truck, on a duffle bag in his basement, and in Mark’s living and laundry rooms.

The same areas showed up in a luminal test as covered in enough blood to assume death had occurred. Mark’s behavior throughout the investigation caused suspicion, and he moved out of state months before investigators informed him of the massive search that would ultimately uncover Dylan’s skull. The La Plata County coroner officially attributed Dylan’s death to blunt force trauma. Two apparent knife wounds adorned his skull.

The Trial

Countless prosecutorial witnesses, including Mark’s son Cory, and son from a previous marriage, Brandon, recall strange behavior from Mark in the months following Dylan’s murder. Elaine’s current husband, Mike Hall, claimed to have seen Mark speeding to and from Middle Mountain Road in the days following Dylan’s death.

Mark’s former ex-wife, Betsy Horvath, came forward early in the investigation to cast speculation on her ex and worried that he may have harmed Dylan.

On July 8, 2021, the prosecution wrapped its case.

For almost a decade, Dylan’s loved ones have waited for justice. All believe Mark is guilty. In light of a trial that has taken almost four years to begin, a sigh of collective relief is breathed by all who loved Dylan. They hope that justice will be served for the forever thirteen-year-old who would have turned 22 last February.

