There's Still Plenty of Summer Fun To Have in Middleton!

Downtown Middleton. Sarah Charles

It's that time of year again: stores are announcing back-to-school sales. In late July everyone starts getting a little anxious about how much fun they've packed into their summer, and how little time they have left to do so, but that's where Middleton has you covered: there's still plenty of great summer activities to enjoy before autumn rolls around, school starts, and cafes start announcing their pumpkin lattes are on sale.

Outdoor Special Events

Throughout the summer Middleton's Community Development Authority (CDA) has been sponsoring a series of "Downtown Middleton Summer Fun" events each Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the city's (to be built, but currently a pleasant open grassed area with picnic tables) Stone Horse Green. Found next to the Village Green at 7550 Hubbard Ave., the Green is a great place to meet friends and family outside to enjoy free concerts and activities. Free events are planned for the next five Thursday nights of summer, and range from the band Too Sick Charlie on July 29th, to Mackenzie Moore on August 26th.

Hubbard Avenue and Aurora Street around the green are closed to parking during the festivities, but there's plenty of street and parking lot parking nearby. Bring a picnic or plan to sample any of the area's great restaurant offerings, like hometown favorite The Village Green (home of the best burger in town), Longtable, and The Free House Pub. In addition to great music and great food, the Middleton Arts Committee will also host a free arts and crafts table for kids.

The Keva Sports Center, located at 8312 Forsythia Street, is also getting in on the summer concert idea with Keva Live. Their last concert of the summer will be offered on Saturday, August 21, when the band Everclear will perform at 8 p.m., although doors open at 3 and live music from several opening bands will start at 4 p.m. This event is ticketed; make sure to get yours now!

Regular Community Events

The Capital Brewery and Bier Garten, at 7734 Terrace Avenue, is always a reliable place to enjoy a great beer and sit outside with family and friends. They have a full slate of live music events planned through August, and even a "George Peach Stop" by the Tree-Ripe fruit Co. where you can load up on Georgia peaches and Michigan blueberries (on August 4).

The weekly Farmer's Market at Greenway Station (1650 Deming Way) is one of the Madison metro area's best-kept farm market secrets. Held every Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the vendors here sell the expected, like fruits and vegetables (and NOW is sweet corn season!), but also the unexpected, like a variety of meat products, kettle corn, baked goods and breads galore, black walnut cookies, and beef sticks and cottage cheese. There's copious amounts of nearby parking so come prepared to shop!

Stone Horse Green in downtown Middleton. Sarah Charles

Family-Friendly Events

Middleton is often host to a lot of family-friendly events; three of their most popular are scheduled to go on after offering more virtual festivals during 2020.

The Middleton Police will again sponsor National Night Out, to be held this year on Wednesday, August 4th. Held at Lakeview Park, at 6300 Mendota Avenue, this popular family outing features a variety of city and law enforcement vehicles--think snowplows, very big snowplows, and fire trucks, very big fire trucks--that kids just love getting up close and personal with. There's also games, music, free food and drink, and raffle prizes. The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, August 7th, visit Middleton's Mustard Museum to take part in National Mustard Day! Come out and enjoy the great treats like hot dogs and brats and pretzels (on which you get to sample different mustards, naturally) and even (in past years, although no word yet if this will happen again) special mustard-flavored custards from Culver's. The event will also feature games for the kids and live music for the adults, and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The city's perennially popular Good Neighbor Fest is both beloved and hated by the community's kids, as its appearance means a lot of great carnival rides, food, and a parade complete with floats and community organizations tossing out candy--but it also means that school is starting soon. Try not to think about that, and instead come out for the traditional carnival midway, fried mini-doughnuts, live music, a variety of festival food favorites, and an arts-and-crafts show.

And Now For Something Completely Different

On Saturday, August 14th, from 12 noon to 5 p.m., the Capital Brewery (see description above, at 7734 Terrace Avenue) will also be host to Middleton's inaugural Book Fair. The fair's organizer has advertised the event as open to everyone, and for the purposes of buying, selling, and trading all things book or written word. The fair is set to offer a variety of book vendors and authors, so this book-lover, for one, is very excited to check out Middleton's newest notable event!

Enjoy summer--there's still a lot of it left, and Middleton is offering more than enough events and fun to keep you going right on through to the autumn!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.