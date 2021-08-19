Sparkly Cupcakes and Local Sweets from Lancaster, PA

Lancaster Cupcake, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

If you're looking for creative gourmet cupcakes made from scratch, Lancaster Cupcake is a must-taste. This place has been talked up among locals, but I haven't really cared much for cupcakes before, so I never went. That is until this week.

Spacious and chic

I visited their Granite Run Drive location, which is a beautiful and spacious cafe, decorated in a relaxing chic way. Once entering, it almost gets a little overwhelming seeing all the options they have. After a while, I finally settled on a sparkly, creme brûlée cupcake, and after biting into it I now know why Lancaster cupcake is so extremely popular in this area. They have developed unique recipes, and that by using local products and dairy.

An example is their Mud Pie, a Wilbur cocoa cake with a rich fudge filling, topped with creamy chocolate frosting, fudge drizzle, Oreo crumbs, and a cute pink fondant heart. In Lititz, a lively small town in Lancaster County, you'll find the old historic Wilbur Chocolate Company building. Across the street from the old building, you can find their retail store where you can get their famous Wilbur buds and chocolate-covered pretzels.

A local favorite at Lancaster Cupcake is their 8-ounce Peanut Butter Oreo Jar Cake. This is basically a jar packed with chocolate cake layers with peanut butter, cookies, and cream frosting, plus a lot of Oreo pieces.

Lancaster Cupcake, Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

At Lancaster Cupcake they also serve coffee, ice cream, cakes, and cookies. The Granite Run Drive location is an ideal spot for a hangout with friends or family. The openness to the cafe also makes it stroller-friendly if you come with kids or a larger group.

Truck of sweets

Currently, they have 3 locations. In addition to the cafe on Granite Run Drive, you can find them in the city center of Lancaster at 24 West Orange Street. They're also in Park City Center, the city's shopping mall.

And if you're familiar with Lancaster County you might have seen the adorable pink cupcake truck on the roads. This is their newest adventure to the local cupcake business, bringing the experience of Lancaster Cupcake to a new level. The little pink truck has fun events planned throughout the year, and as locations change you're gonna have to keep up to speed by following them on their social media accounts.

Lancaster Cupcake's pink truck Photo by Sara Melissa Frost





