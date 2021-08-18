5 Fun Petting Zoos for Kids in and around Lancaster, PA

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Visiting a petting zoo can be such a special and valuable experience for children. They get to interact with animals in a safe and secure way. Lancaster County has several petting zoos, and a handful of them are free to enter.

1. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm

Over the years, Cherry Crest Adventure Farm has grown from being known as the farm with a corn maze to a 15-acre adventure farm with tons of fun activities, including a Petting Zoo and Farm Experience Center, a Hay Chute Slide and Straw Bale Racer, Jump Pillow, Farm Tour Wagon Ride, Corny’s Ball-cade, and of course the Corn Maze.

Address: 150 Cherry Hill Rd, Ronks, PA 17572

2. Li'l Country Store and Miniature Horse Farm

At Li'l Country Store and Miniature Horse Farm, you can stop by and say hi to the adorable miniature horses at the Amish farm of Henry & Linda Stoltzfus, located right outside of Strasburg. The miniature horses can be found in the barn, and they love being petted, especially by little ones. Their free petting zoo includes alpacas and pygmy goats in addition to the miniature horses. And you can feed them if you're up for it!

Their hours are Monday thru Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Address: 264 Paradise Ln. Ronks PA 17572

3. Oregon Dairy

Oregon Dairy is a great place to bring your kids if they like being around animals. Their petting zoo includes bunnies, goats, and a cute little horse. It is a casual and relaxing setting, and it is free to pet the animals. For 25 cents, you can feed them, too. They have an amazing playground with wooden bridges, slides, and diggers, and much more. It is definitely worth stopping by.

Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Address: 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, PA 17543

4. The Pretzel Hut

The Pretzel Hut is nestled nicely at the edge of the towering woods just north of Brickerville. This place dates back nearly half a century. Long ago, it was the place to stop for fresh, soft pretzels. Today, it has evolved into much more. Their petting zoo is free to enter for all families. This little zoo is very kid-friendly and it's an ideal place to introduce children to animals.

Their outside area also features a children's playground and there are several picnic tables, making it a practical place for families to gather.

Address: 2224 Furnace Hills Pike, Newmanstown, PA 17073

5. Red Caboose Motel & Restaurant

At Red Caboose Motel & Restaurant, you can interact with their herd of adorable animals at the petting zoo. Their current crew includes a potbelly pig, American Alpaca, long-eared goat, and miniature ponies. It doesn't get better! Their petting zoo is open dawn until dusk, and for a small fee, you can feed the animals, too.

Address: 312 Paradise Ln City, State & ZipRonks, PA 17572

