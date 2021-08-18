Cash Prizes, Music, and Raffles at Upcoming Landis Woods Outdoor Art Show

Landis Woods, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Landis Woods Outdoor Art Show is returning this year in beautiful nature scenery, packed with art in various forms. But there is more than art to this event, valued by locals.

Raffles

Over $1,000 in cash prizes are awarded, prizes range from $25 to $250, and are awarded to the winning artists based on the judging. In addition, $75 gift certificates are awarded by raffle throughout the day. The raffle is free and the certificates can be used towards the purchase of any art being sold that day.

The event is held rain or shine on September 25, starting at 9 am and going all day until 5 pm. The show has the following COVID-19 Health & Safety Precautions in place: Wearing of facial coverings, it will be a smaller show than usual, and the layout is redesigned for distancing purposes.

Artists

There are several artists represented at the show, and one of them is Vicki Bender. She owns Handmade Jewelry By Vicki. For over two decades she has been a jewelry artist and maker, professionally trained with multiple certifications from the Gemological Institute of America.

Her style is unique in the way that she has taken traditional style strung pearls and beads and updated it by removing the string and replacing it with decorative wire wrapping. In her jewelry, you will only find gemstones and precious metals. There are no crystals, glass, clay, or imitations. She loves to work with uncommon gemstones, such as chalcedony, mookite, dumortierite, and prehnite. Pearls, coral, and amber are throughout my work. So are the four precious stones; diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires.

You'll also find painter Marlene Book's work at the show. She believes that each day brings something new to her life and changes and influences who she is and how she paints. Family and nature play a huge part in what she paints, using oil and acrylic.

Book is primarily a self-taught artist, but over the years has taken instruction from various teachers. Paul Flickinger has been her mentor and instructor at the Yocum Institute in Wyomissing, PA for the past 10 years. Marlene has participated in many local shows and has had several solo exhibitions.

Music

There will be several musician groups playing throughout the day, among them Sorrentino Jazz Band and The Steve Barth Band. The latter consists of a talented group of four that does a variety of covers including the Beatles, Eagles, James Taylor, Dwight Yokum, Tom Petty, Van Morrison, and many more as well as originals written by Steve.

The art show is accessible to baby carriages, wheelchairs, and walkers.

The location of the show is Landis Woods, 2369 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.