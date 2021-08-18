Rainy Day? Here are 3 places to Visit with Kids in Lancaster, PA

Activities for a rainy day with kids in Lancaster, PA Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash

Rainy days calls for fun activities to do with the kids. After hot and humid summer days it has been nice with the rain pouring down in Lancaster, PA lately. Here are 3 fun places in the local area worth visiting with active kids.

1. Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Sky Zone Trampoline Park is all about the power of fun play, and jumping! This is a kind of play that is good for our bodies and even better for our brains. Sky Zone is a space to move around, whether you're jumping, running, or dancing.

Trampoline parks are a great way for your kids to use some of their energy. This place is large and packed with wall-to-wall aerial action. The best part is there’s enough room for everyone. All children, plus adult kids-at-heart can play together.

Address: 1701 Hempstead Rd #102, Lancaster, PA 17601

2. The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania

The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is a museum that's all about trains. If your little ones enjoy train track and old train, this kid-friendly museum is a must-see.

Their collection features more than 100 historic locomotives and railroad cars that chronicle American railroad history. Visitors can even climb aboard several of the locomotives and cars, inspect a 62-ton locomotive from underneath, view restoration activities via closed-circuit television, enjoy interactive educational programs, and much more.

The museum is located on the east side of Strasburg along Pennsylvania Route 741 and is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission with the active support of the Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

Address: 300 Gap Rd, Strasburg, PA 17579

3. Spooky Nook Sports

Spooky Nook Sports is a gigantic indoor sports complex with two locations in Lancaster, PA. Their mission is to create incredible places for people to gather, develop, play, and compete.

This place has a wide range of different activities and features. From individualized training sessions to food courts and stores, they have something all active kids will enjoy.

In addition to the 700,000-square-foot indoor facility, The Nook as it is known as among the locals in Lancaster, offers an outdoor field hockey pitch and a climate-controlled dome used for field hockey, soccer, football and more at their Manheim location.

The Nook also features recreational facilities, including a climbing center, fitness center, and an arcade, to mention a few. It’s a place where athletes, fans, families, and businesses can get together in groups large and small to have fun together.

Address: 2913 Spooky Nook Road, Manheim, PA 17545 and 1901 Miller Rd East Petersburg, PA 17520

