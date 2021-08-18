3 Farms where you can Pick your own Flowers in Lancaster, PA

Photo by Bonnie Kittle on Unsplash

Driving along the farm roads in Lancaster County during the summer season is a gorgeous scenery, especially when the sunflowers are blooming. There are a handful of farms offering pick-your-own services when it comes to flowers, and I've included 3 of them below, listed.

1. Cherry Hill Orchards

Cherry Hill Orchards is the largest pick-your-own fruit farm in Lancaster, but they also offer pick-your-own flowers when they're in season. Currently, you can pick Zinnias and Gladiolus. You can browse the flowers and take in the wonderful smell of the flowers on weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 9 am to 4 pm.

They currently have several fruits in season as well, such as peaches, cherries, and apples. There's nothing as good and tasty as picking your favorite fresh fruit and immediately enjoying the fruits of your labor.

Whether you're picking flowers or fruits, remember to bring plenty of containers to store what you pick. It will come in handy.

Address: 400 Long Ln, Lancaster, PA 17603

2. Pinewood and Posies

Pinewood and Posies is a beautiful place with fields filled with all kinds of stunning flowers in Paradise, PA. Here, you'll get flowers for every need.

This Christian faith-based and family-friendly flower farm is run by Sylvia and Dave Glick, whose mission is to give good gifts to people, helping them to enjoy nature, and to increase in kindness toward one another. Their flowers are extensions of this desire and they hope that every time a person picks a flower in their garden or orders a bouquet from their shop, they interact with and feel this belief.

Address: 4547 White Oak Rd, Paradise, PA 17562

3. Cedar Hill Farm

Cedar Hill Farm is a large, awarding-winning farm in Mount Joy offering seasonal events, attractions, and delicious concessions for a full day of fun and memorable entertainment for the whole family.

These days you can pick your own flowers. Whether you need a gift for a friend, flowers for your partner, looking for a fun and inexpensive family activity, or simply just want to pick your own fresh flowers for your home, Cedar Hill Farm is a go-to place for the locals.

Here, you can enjoy walking through the garden choosing flowers for your very own unique and personal bouquet. It should be mentioned that they only accept cash and checks. This is also the last season they are open for the public, so make sure to stop by before the season ends in September!

Address: 305 Longenecker Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552

