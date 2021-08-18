Manheim Township Library Celebrates 10 Years of Serving the Community at Granite Run Drive, Lancaster

Manheim Township Public Library, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

In September 2010, Manheim Township Public Library opened its doors to the new building at 595 Granite Run Drive in Lancaster and has since then been a gathering spot for the local community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was not able to have its anniversary celebration last year.

Kids activities and food trucks

However, next month they are finally having their grand celebration, hosted by The Manheim Township Public Library Foundation. Visitors can enjoy music, shopping, free kids activities throughout the library, food trucks, local businesses at this community-oriented event.

Children's section at the Manheim Township Public Library, Lancaster, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

The library has since its start had a great focus on children. Their children's section of the library is a spacious area with tons of fun for the little ones. They host regular events, such as LEGO block parties, reading programs, and family storytime, to mention a few.

For toddlers, they offer Sing, Sign & Story Time using stories and songs to teach American Sign Language to children and their grown-ups, a few signs at a time.

They also have their very own cute little library turtle watching over the kids' area.

Township's library turtle Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Local history

Founded in 1729, Manheim Township is the 26th largest municipality in Pennsylvania and the only First Class Township in Lancaster County. At the 2010 census, Manheim Township had a population of 38,133. Until the library opened its doors at the Overlook Campus Community, Manheim Township was the only large municipality in Lancaster County without a substantial public library but was served by Lancaster Public Library by way of a branch, located in Manheim Township, which moved several times from one leased site to another.

The design concept for the fairly new library is an inviting and inspiring collection of "book barns” that reflects the rich agricultural heritage manifested through an exciting modern interpretation. While the building features elements reminiscent of a traditional bank barn and farmstead, the composition, structure, and finishes are forward-thinking. The exterior design features low maintenance stone, fiber cement siding, metal roofing accented strategically with wood brackets and beams. Gable-end windows are narrow and elongated, resembling the vertical ventilation slats of tobacco barns.

The library's anniversary event is being held on Saturday, September 25th from 10 am to 3 pm at the library. Proceeds from the event will go to The Manheim Township Public Library Foundation.

Manheim Township Public Library is located at 595 Granite Run Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.