Two Italian Food Spots worth checking out in Lancaster County, PA

Sara Melissa Frost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjCAQ_0bPdbUA900
Dining at Ciro's, Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost

Nothing beats a good Italian meal. In Lancaster County, there are a few places serving up really tasty Italian food. I've been to a handful of them, and below are two of my favorites.

Warm gathering spot

One of them worth mentioning is Ciro's Italian Bistro. I've been here a few times, and at this spot, you get all the good carbs. I've had penne vodka, pictured above, and a couple of their pizzas.

This place is run by Tony and Angelo Ciro, plus their Mama Giovanna, whose recipes strongly influence the menu. Ciro's survived the pandemic and recently celebrated their 11th Anniversary of serving up their customers with award-winning Italian food and great service. From the well-stocked bar to the stylish décor, it's warm and inviting to the eye.

This spot is all about welcoming all customers as if they are family, making it a great place to gather for a family meal or a date night.

Ciro's Italian Bistro is located at 605 Richmond Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Mixing Italy and Lancaster farmland

LUCA is another Italian restaurant, and one of my all-time favorite go-to spots when it comes to Italian food.

Their wood-burning hearth and Neapolitan oven infuse all they create at LUCA. This spot is a farm-driven Italian kitchen focusing on impeccably sourced vegetables and roasted meats, Neapolitan-inspired pizzas, and handmade pasta. This restaurant combines the best culinary traditions of Italy rooted in the heritage of the farmland of Lancaster County. During the tomato harvest, you'll taste the freshness of the heirloom tomatoes, picked locally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QANyD_0bPdbUA900
Dining at LUCA, Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost

LUCA has been praised in The New York Times for its high-quality food, created by Chef Taylor Mason and his team.

This casual yet stylish Italian restaurant serves up rustic everyday food made with integrity for the local community. The building is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, and parking is available on-site.

LUCA is located at 436 W. James Street, Lancaster, Pa 17603

Other places worth mentioning is Fiorentino's Italian Restaurant, an Italian eatery located in Lancaster Airport offering outdoor seating and a full bar with a good beer selection. Caruso's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is a favorite among teens, serving a variety of creative pizzas in both classic and Sicilian styles offered in an informal setting. They have several locations in Lancaster, PA.

