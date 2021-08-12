Lititz Rec Center is Kicking off the New School Year With Fun Events

Lititz Rec Center, PA Photo by Sara Melissa Frost

Ever heard of a pretzel twist race? Lititz Rec Center is getting ready to host its 44th annual Pretzel Twist 5k shortly after the new school year begins.

Community-oriented

The Pretzel Twist 5k begins and ends at the Lititz Springs Pool. It is a race in memory of Phares Wilson, among the locals better known as Red. He started the Pretzel Twist 44 years ago simply to bring runners of the community together and to help the Lititz Rec Center. Proceeds from the race will go towards the youth programs and activities at the center. Each runner will be provided with goodie bags and free refreshments after the race.

If you're a team player, make sure to sign up for their Team Challenge. You can register your team of at least 4 runners to compete in the Pretzel Twist Team Challenge. Prizes are awarded to the top teams in several categories. Cross Country scoring will be used for the first 4 finishers of each team in each category.

The race will be held on September 18, kicking off with a kids run at 7:45 am. 8 am is the start time for the main race. There's plenty of parking at the rec center, and also at the nearby Warwick schools.

Boulder bash

For the active climbers, boulder bash is back this year. The event is being held on the Rock Lititz Campus. This is an indoor bouldering competition with more than 100 participants from Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.

The competition is all about bouldering with more than 40 routes covering all levels. You can participate as a youth, novice, or advanced climber, or even recruit a team. This is a fun competition with some serious challenges built-in.

The date for this event is September 11, starting at 10 am.

Youth triathlon

If you have active children, sign them up for the annual Youth Triathlon! This event, for ages 5 to 12, offers modified swim, bike, run events by age group to give kids a taste of a true challenge. This is a fun family event where the kids can feel like a triathlete for a day.

The triathlon is being held on Friday, October 8.

Lititz Rec Center is a charitable organization, whose mission is to enrich the lives of the community by providing exceptional programs and facilities that promote the participation of individuals, families, businesses, and groups from all backgrounds.

Address: 301 Maple St, Lititz, PA 17543.

